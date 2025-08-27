Home / Sports

Oscar Piastri on F1 title fight with Lando Norris: ‘Pressure will ramp up’

Oscar Piastri leads McLaren teammate Landon Norris by nine points


Oscar Piastri has opened up about Formula One title battle with teammate Lando Norris.

The Australian driver currently leads Lando by nine points as the season prepares to resume at the Dutch Grand Prix after the summer break.

As per Racing News 365, he revealed how his multiple junior championship wins could help him in the upcoming battle.

He said, "In Formula Renault, I was quick but made quite a few mistakes. In F3, my ultimate pace wasn’t as good, but I was consistently there and in the fight. I think that was the best of the three in how I combined pace with consistency.”

Oscar shared that he thought he had handled the pressure well, noting that the intense pressure of the championship fight was yet to come.

While reflecting on battling with his teammate, the F1 driver added, "The pressure is only going to increase from here. When we get to the latter part of the year, that is when the pressure will ramp up.”

It is pertinent to note that Oscar has the stronger junior career as compare to Lando.

The McLaren driver won Formula Renault Eurocup in 2019, FIA F3 in 2020, and FIA F2 in 2021.

