Lionel Messi opens up on injury ‘scare’ ahead of lifting 47th career trophy

Lionel Messi opened up about his fears related to injury ahead of lifting the 47th trophy of his career.
According to Goal, the Argentinian football star who previously missed two matches due to injury made a comeback in a match against Los Angeles Galaxy but for only 45 minutes.
The eight-time Ballon d’Or award winner for the first time played for 90 minutes post-injury in the Leagues Cup final against Orlando City.
The 38-year-old struck twice, in the 77th and 88th minutes of the match, in the final to lead Inter Miami to another win and title.
Following the double strikes from the captain, Telasco Segovia scored a last-minute goal to seal a 3-1 victory over the City.
After winning the match, the former Barcelona star told Apple TV, “I wanted to be here. Against the LA Galaxy, I felt uncomfortable, but I knew how important this rival was. I prepared for it. In the first half, I felt scared, but little by little I loosened up.”
Furthermore, after two new goals, Messi has brought his career goals tally to 877. He is now just 23 goals away from achieving 900 milestones and 11 assists away from the 400 mark.
The Argentine now needs only 34 goals to become the first player in history to reach 1,300 goal involvements.