Home / Sports

Lionel Messi opens up on injury ‘scare’ ahead of lifting 47th career trophy

Messi leads Inter Miami to lift another trophy after beating Orlando City in the Leagues Cup final

Lionel Messi opens up on injury ‘scare’ ahead of lifting 47 career trophy
Lionel Messi opens up on injury ‘scare’ ahead of lifting 47 career trophy

Lionel Messi opened up about his fears related to injury ahead of lifting the 47th trophy of his career.

According to Goal, the Argentinian football star who previously missed two matches due to injury made a comeback in a match against Los Angeles Galaxy but for only 45 minutes.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or award winner for the first time played for 90 minutes post-injury in the Leagues Cup final against Orlando City.

The 38-year-old struck twice, in the 77th and 88th minutes of the match, in the final to lead Inter Miami to another win and title.

Following the double strikes from the captain, Telasco Segovia scored a last-minute goal to seal a 3-1 victory over the City.

After winning the match, the former Barcelona star told Apple TV, “I wanted to be here. Against the LA Galaxy, I felt uncomfortable, but I knew how important this rival was. I prepared for it. In the first half, I felt scared, but little by little I loosened up.”

Furthermore, after two new goals, Messi has brought his career goals tally to 877. He is now just 23 goals away from achieving 900 milestones and 11 assists away from the 400 mark.

The Argentine now needs only 34 goals to become the first player in history to reach 1,300 goal involvements.

You Might Like:

Alcaraz's swift victory over Bellucci brings big relief to Sabalenka at US Open

Alcaraz's swift victory over Bellucci brings big relief to Sabalenka at US Open
Carlos Alcaraz powers into the third round of the US Open with straight-sets victory over Bellucci

Kyle Hamilton becomes highest-paid NFL safety after Ravens contract extension

Kyle Hamilton becomes highest-paid NFL safety after Ravens contract extension
The Baltimore Ravens and Kyle Hamilton have extended their partnership with hopes to secure the Super Bowl

Adam Thielen returns to Vikings after major NFL trade with Panthers

Adam Thielen returns to Vikings after major NFL trade with Panthers
Adam Thielen played for the Minnesota Vikings for 10 years, from 2013 to 2023

Messi holds crown after Taylor-Travis engagement post surpasses Ronaldo record

Messi holds crown after Taylor-Travis engagement post surpasses Ronaldo record
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engagement becomes second-fastest Instagram post to reach 10 M likes

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift receive heartfelt ‘congrats’ from NFL on engagement

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift receive heartfelt ‘congrats’ from NFL on engagement
Kansas City Chiefs excited to welcome Taylor Swift as ‘permanent member’ after ‘fairytale’ engagement

Oscar Piastri on F1 title fight with Lando Norris: ‘Pressure will ramp up’

Oscar Piastri on F1 title fight with Lando Norris: ‘Pressure will ramp up’
Oscar Piastri leads McLaren teammate Landon Norris by nine points

Caitlin Clark reveals new Nike logo in exciting partnership

Caitlin Clark reveals new Nike logo in exciting partnership
The Indiana Fever enjoys exciting milestone as she skips games due to right groin injury

Jonah Tong to mark MLB debut with New York Mets

Jonah Tong to mark MLB debut with New York Mets
The New York Mets have called up No. 4 prospect Jonah Tong for MLB debut ahead of Miami Marlins game

Iga Swiatek advances to US Open second round with dominant victory

Iga Swiatek advances to US Open second round with dominant victory
Swiatek is aiming to become the first player since Serena Williams to win both Wimbledon and the US Open in the same year

Virat Kohli pays heartfelt tribute to Cheteshwar Pujara after his retirement

Virat Kohli pays heartfelt tribute to Cheteshwar Pujara after his retirement
Cheteshwar Pujara played most of his matches under Virat Kohli's leadership

Cadillac F1 Signs Sergio Perez, Valtteri Bottas for 2026 Comeback

Cadillac F1 Signs Sergio Perez, Valtteri Bottas for 2026 Comeback
Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas will rejoin Formula 1 in 2026 after spending this year out of the sport

Cristiano Ronaldo boosts Saudi Pro League with high-profile transfers

Cristiano Ronaldo boosts Saudi Pro League with high-profile transfers
One of Ronaldo’s Portuguese teammates might soon join Al Ittihad in a record-setting transfer deal.