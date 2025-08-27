Home / Sports

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift receive heartfelt ‘congrats’ from NFL on engagement

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift received heartfelt congratulations from the NFL (National Football League) family after their “fairytale” engagement.

The pop singer and NFL star left the world stunned on Tuesday, August 26, after announcing their engagement with a joint Instagram post.

The engagement announcement immediately took the internet by storm and sparked heartwarming wishes and congratulatory messages from celebrities, the sports world, and fans.

Taking to X, Travis’ team, the Kansas City Chiefs, express their happiness with their player’s engagement to the Lovers singer as they welcome her into the family.

Chiefs wrote, “Today is a fairytale. Congrats to Travis and Taylor—we're excited to have you as a permanent member of the Chiefs Kingdom family!”

The Happy Gilmore 2 actor and the Cruel Summer singer began dating in 2023, and the American singer-songwriter has also made multiple appearances at Chiefs’ games to support her boyfriend and now fiancé, Travis.

The NFL also congratulated the couple on social media, while the NHL wrote, “It's a love story, and Taylor said yes!”

The ice hockey team Florida Panthers penned, “Looks like we’re not the only ones getting a ring this year.”

US Open Tennis shared a video of the couple from last year’s tournament and said, “I wanna be your endgame. Congratulations to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on their engagement!”

Meanwhile, the Nashville Predators offered, “Congrats to Taylor and Travis on their engagement! @taylorswift13 @tkelceIf you're looking for a place to celebrate, we throw the best parties here in Smashville!”

Furthermore, as per reports, the couple got engaged a “couple of weeks” ago at Travis’ Missouri home.

