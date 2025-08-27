Adam Thielen returns to Vikings after major NFL trade with Panthers

Adam Thielen is all set to reunite with his home team the Minnesota Vikings.
According to ESPN, Vikings brought back Adam Thielen on Wednesday in a trade with the Carolina Panthers, giving the veteran receiver a chance to finish his career in the state where he was born, raised and played most of his NFL career.
The Panthers will receive a 2026 fifth-round draft pick and a 2027 fourth-round pick, while the Vikings will get Thielen, a conditional 2026 seventh-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick.
Sources told ESPN that the Vikings will pay the remainder of Thielen's salary for 2025. The sides are working on a revised contract to determine his final 2025 compensation.
Born in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, Thielen played collegiately at Minnesota State University, Mankato, and spent the first nine seasons of his professional career with the Vikings.
Released after the 2022 season, he will return to alleviate a lack of Minnesota receiver depth caused by the three-game suspension of starter Jordan Addison and a series of injuries to other receivers during training camp.
Depending upon how the next two weeks proceed, Thielen is a strong candidate to start alongside Justin Jefferson in the Vikings' Week 1 game at the Chicago Bears.
Thielen compiled more career catches (534) during his time with the Vikings than any player in team history other than Cris Carter and Randy Moss, both of whom are members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. That includes 70 catches in his final season, which overlapped with coach Kevin O'Connell's first season in Minnesota.