Home / Sports

Adam Thielen returns to Vikings after major NFL trade with Panthers

Adam Thielen played for the Minnesota Vikings for 10 years, from 2013 to 2023

Adam Thielen returns with Vikings after major NFL trade with Panthers
Adam Thielen returns with Vikings after major NFL trade with Panthers

Adam Thielen is all set to reunite with his home team the Minnesota Vikings.

According to ESPN, Vikings brought back Adam Thielen on Wednesday in a trade with the Carolina Panthers, giving the veteran receiver a chance to finish his career in the state where he was born, raised and played most of his NFL career.

The Panthers will receive a 2026 fifth-round draft pick and a 2027 fourth-round pick, while the Vikings will get Thielen, a conditional 2026 seventh-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick.

Sources told ESPN that the Vikings will pay the remainder of Thielen's salary for 2025. The sides are working on a revised contract to determine his final 2025 compensation.

Born in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, Thielen played collegiately at Minnesota State University, Mankato, and spent the first nine seasons of his professional career with the Vikings.

Released after the 2022 season, he will return to alleviate a lack of Minnesota receiver depth caused by the three-game suspension of starter Jordan Addison and a series of injuries to other receivers during training camp.

Depending upon how the next two weeks proceed, Thielen is a strong candidate to start alongside Justin Jefferson in the Vikings' Week 1 game at the Chicago Bears.

Thielen compiled more career catches (534) during his time with the Vikings than any player in team history other than Cris Carter and Randy Moss, both of whom are members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. That includes 70 catches in his final season, which overlapped with coach Kevin O'Connell's first season in Minnesota.

You Might Like:

Kyle Hamilton becomes highest-paid NFL safety after Ravens contract extension

Kyle Hamilton becomes highest-paid NFL safety after Ravens contract extension
The Baltimore Ravens and Kyle Hamilton have extended their partnership with hopes to secure the Super Bowl

Messi holds crown after Taylor-Travis engagement post surpasses Ronaldo record

Messi holds crown after Taylor-Travis engagement post surpasses Ronaldo record
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engagement becomes second-fastest Instagram post to reach 10 M likes

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift receive heartfelt ‘congrats’ from NFL on engagement

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift receive heartfelt ‘congrats’ from NFL on engagement
Kansas City Chiefs excited to welcome Taylor Swift as ‘permanent member’ after ‘fairytale’ engagement

Oscar Piastri on F1 title fight with Lando Norris: ‘Pressure will ramp up’

Oscar Piastri on F1 title fight with Lando Norris: ‘Pressure will ramp up’
Oscar Piastri leads McLaren teammate Landon Norris by nine points

Caitlin Clark reveals new Nike logo in exciting partnership

Caitlin Clark reveals new Nike logo in exciting partnership
The Indiana Fever enjoys exciting milestone as she skips games due to right groin injury

Jonah Tong to mark MLB debut with New York Mets

Jonah Tong to mark MLB debut with New York Mets
The New York Mets have called up No. 4 prospect Jonah Tong for MLB debut ahead of Miami Marlins game

Iga Swiatek advances to US Open second round with dominant victory

Iga Swiatek advances to US Open second round with dominant victory
Swiatek is aiming to become the first player since Serena Williams to win both Wimbledon and the US Open in the same year

Virat Kohli pays heartfelt tribute to Cheteshwar Pujara after his retirement

Virat Kohli pays heartfelt tribute to Cheteshwar Pujara after his retirement
Cheteshwar Pujara played most of his matches under Virat Kohli's leadership

Cadillac F1 Signs Sergio Perez, Valtteri Bottas for 2026 Comeback

Cadillac F1 Signs Sergio Perez, Valtteri Bottas for 2026 Comeback
Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas will rejoin Formula 1 in 2026 after spending this year out of the sport

Cristiano Ronaldo boosts Saudi Pro League with high-profile transfers

Cristiano Ronaldo boosts Saudi Pro League with high-profile transfers
One of Ronaldo’s Portuguese teammates might soon join Al Ittihad in a record-setting transfer deal.

Gears of War: Reloaded launches on PS5 with compelling features

Gears of War: Reloaded launches on PS5 with compelling features
The remastered Gears of War: Reloaded has plenty of exhilarating content in store to provide fun along with co-op play

Hamilton pens emotional post ahead of Dutch GP amid ‘difficult’ F1 season

Hamilton pens emotional post ahead of Dutch GP amid ‘difficult’ F1 season
Lewis Hamilton acknowledges ‘meditating on’ a lot as he emphasises self-love