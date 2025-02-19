Andrew Tate case: Romanian president denies pressure from US

Romanian President Marcel Ciolacu denied the reports about pressure from US President Donald Trump’s administration in the Andrew Tate case.
According to CNN, reports have emerged that US officials reached out to the Romanian government in the social media influencer Tate and his brother Tristan case. Both of the former kickboxers hold dual citizenship of the US and UK.
The Financial Times reported that Trump's special envoy Richard Grenell discussed the case with Romania's Foreign Minister Emil Hurezeanu and asked to return the passport of the brothers and allow them to travel.
Following the FT claims four women who accused Tate of sexually abusing them said that they are “extremely concerned" and urged the Trump administration not to interfere in the case.
Meanwhile, Ciolacu rejected all the reports in a post on X on Tuesday, February 18, 2025. He wrote, “The US has not made any request to Romania upon the legal situation of well-known foreign influencers investigated by the Romanian authorities. There were no demands either during the @MAERomania, @RichardGrenell discussion or after it! Romania & USA share the same values regarding the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens.”
Hurezeanu also denied any kind of pressure during an informal meeting with Grenell in a hallway during the Munich conference.
Furthermore, Tate and his brother were arrested in Romania three years ago with the allegations of rape, trafficking minors, money laundering, and forming an organised criminal group. The brothers are banned from leaving Romania.