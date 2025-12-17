Apple Martin pays special nod to mum Gwyneth Paltrow at key event in NYC  

Apple Martin has supported her superstar mom, Gwyneth Paltrow, during the special screening of Supreme Marty in New York City.
The 21-year-old English-American singer attended the star-studded premiere of A24's latest film starring Timothée Chalamet, alongside her mom.
During the event, Apple channeled her mother, Gwyneth's signature style, as she re-wore her Calvin Klein gown.
The grown-up daughter of Coldplay's frontman, Chris Martin, opted for a black dress by Calvin Klein, featuring a sleek, scooped neckline, a midnight black hue and a longline silhouette.
According to Hello magazine, the dress was previously worn by Gwyneth at the premiere of her old movie, Emma, in New York back in 1996.
In addition to Gwyneth and Apple, Timothée Chalamet, who portrayed a young tennis player as Marty Mauser, also made a special appearance alongside his mother, Nicole Flender.
The Dune 2 actor opted for a coordinated outfit with his mom, as they both sported orange dresses.
For the uninitiated, Gwyneth Paltrow returned to the big screen as Kay Stone in the film, a retired movie star who becomes involved with the ping pong champion.
Marty Supreme is set to premiere on December 25, 2025.