Lando Norris opens up about beating Max Verstappen: 'don't care about that'

Lando Norris has spoken about ending Max Verstappen's championship streak this season in a thrilling Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
The McLaren driver insisted he does not care about triumphing over the Dutchman by two points to claim his maiden crown.
Norris secured the third-place finish he needed to take the title at the season-ending race, which Verstappen won; however, he highlighted that he is not interested in the discourse about who's the better driver.
After clinching his championship at the Yas Marina Circuit, the 26-year-old told media, "My motivation is not here to prove I'm better than someone else."
"That's not what makes me happy. I'm not going to wake up tomorrow and go, 'I'm so happy because I beat Max,'" he added.
"I honestly, deep down, don't care about that. I don't care if every article is 'Do you think he's better than me?' or 'Oscar's better', or whatever it is. Doesn't matter. I have no interest in that."
Shedding light on what will make him happy, the 11-time Grand Prix winner underlined the impact it will have on those closest to him, who have been alongside him on his journey to becoming an F1 drivers' champion.