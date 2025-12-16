Brown University shooter: FBI releases new images as manhunt continues

World
  • By Bushra Saleem
Two students were killed and nine others were injured in shooting at Brown University in Rhode Island

Providence police has released new images and videos of the Brown University shooter as the manhunt continues.

According to CNN, Providence police chief Oscar L. Perez Jr. says police are pursuing a new lead based on photos and videos of an individual taken around 2 pm Saturday, December 13, hours before the shooting.

He said, “We’re asking the public for assistance to be able to identify this individual.”


Perez Jr. called the ongoing investigation “very complex” and involves “all hands-on deck,” as several law enforcement agencies collaborate in Providence.

A manhunt is underway after two people were killed and nine others were wounded in a shooting at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday.

A man detained over the weekend was released because the evidence no longer supported holding him.

One of the victims was Ella Cook, vice president of the Brown College Republicans chapter. The other was Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov, from Uzbekistan, in central Asia.

meanwhile, nine other poeple were injured in the shooting attck at the Ivy League school, where classes and exams have been canceled.

Officials have emphasised that the investigation is moving quickly, with evidence being collected by multiple agencies, but they are not yet confirming details that could compromise the case.

