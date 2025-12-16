World
  • By Bushra Saleem
World

BBC hit with $10 billion lawsuit from Trump over edited January 6 speech

US President Trump takes legal action against BBC News over Panorama documentary

  • By Bushra Saleem
BBC hit with $10 billion lawsuit from Trump over edited January 6 speech
BBC hit with $10 billion lawsuit from Trump over edited January 6 speech

US President Donald Trump took legal action against the BBC over its Panorama documentary edit.

According to Independent, the Republican president on Monday evening, December 15, filed a $10 billion defamation lawsuit against the BBC over his January 6, 2021 speech edits.

Some of the outlets reported that Trump is demanding $5 billion in damages.

It is also reported that the president has sought $5bn in damages each on two counts: defamation and violation of Florida’s Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act.

Trump’s legal team told the New York Times, “The formerly respected and now disgraced BBC defamed President Trump by intentionally, maliciously and deceptively doctoring his speech in a brazen attempt to interfere in the 2024 presidential election.”

This came after the 79-year-old, while talking to reporters in Washington DC, alleged the BBC of “putting terrible words in my mouth that I didn’t say” and suggested they “may have used AI.”

The American president said, “In a little while, you’ll be seeing I’m suing the BBC for putting words in my mouth. Literally, they put words in my mouth. They had me saying things I never said.

“They actually have me speaking with words that I never said, and they got caught because I believe somebody at the BBC said this is so bad, it has to be reported. Let’s call [it] fake news,” he added.

For the unversed, the chaos erupted last month after backlash on BBC for misleading edits of Trump’s January 6, 2021 speech in its Panorama documentary, which was aired a week before the 2024 elections.

Following the backlash, BBC Director-General Tim Davie and News CEO Deborah Turness stepped down from their positions, and the outlet sent a personal apology to Trump.

Trump's 'sick' comments on Rob Reiner death sparks backlash: 'Disgusting’

Trump's 'sick' comments on Rob Reiner death sparks backlash: 'Disgusting’
Brian Walshe found guilty in horrifying murder of wife Ana

Brian Walshe found guilty in horrifying murder of wife Ana
Manchester Airport disrupted as flights face delays amid heavy rain, repairs

Manchester Airport disrupted as flights face delays amid heavy rain, repairs
Louvre museum hit with another blow after ‘priceless’ royal jewel heist

Louvre museum hit with another blow after ‘priceless’ royal jewel heist
Melania Trump's ex-aide reveals her struggles with holiday decor backlash

Melania Trump's ex-aide reveals her struggles with holiday decor backlash
Brown University shooting: Police release ‘person of interest’ from custody

Brown University shooting: Police release ‘person of interest’ from custody
Bondi Beach attack: Police reveal gunmen's identities as father and son

Bondi Beach attack: Police reveal gunmen's identities as father and son
Zohran Mamdani mourns victims of Bondi Beach tragedy, calls for unity

Zohran Mamdani mourns victims of Bondi Beach tragedy, calls for unity
Best winter destinations in Europe 2025-2026 unveiled in new survey

Best winter destinations in Europe 2025-2026 unveiled in new survey
UK PM Starmer condemns Bondi Beach shooting targeting Jewish community

UK PM Starmer condemns Bondi Beach shooting targeting Jewish community
Bondi Beach shooting: Suspects arrested after deadly attack at Jewish event

Bondi Beach shooting: Suspects arrested after deadly attack at Jewish event
Belgian woman's phone found 2 years after disappearance in Tasmania

Belgian woman's phone found 2 years after disappearance in Tasmania

Popular News

Angelina Jolie makes emotional move to empower women

Angelina Jolie makes emotional move to empower women
an hour ago
Filmfare OTT Awards 2025: Richa Chadha hails ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ big win

Filmfare OTT Awards 2025: Richa Chadha hails ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ big win
2 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor hypes up Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’

Shraddha Kapoor hypes up Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’
3 hours ago