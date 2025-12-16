Bettina Anderson shares first post after engagement to Trump Jr.

Bettina Anderson shared first post on her social media after announcing engagement to Donald Trump Jr.
US President Donald Trump on Monday, December 14, announced his eldest son’s engagement to socialite at the White House Christmas reception.
As per People magazine, Trump Jr. after father’s announcement took to microphone and expressed, “I'm not usually at a loss for words, because I'm usually doing the ranting and raving really well. I want to thank Bettina for that one word: 'Yes.' "
The president's eldest son revealed he was unsure whether his new bride-to-be would actually accept his proposal as he got down on one knee.
“When you go down there, it’s like, you’re gonna go, and you’re trying to ask, and you’re not sure what the answer’s gonna be. It’s always a little bit rough. But she said yes, which is a big win for the end of the year,’ he added.
The crowd at the White House then applauded and cheered as the 38-year-old Anderson spoke, first thanking the president and First Lady Melania Trump.