Apple launches affordable iPhone 16e to take on Android smartphones

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 19, 2025
Apple has unveiled its latest budget-friendly smartphone, the iPhone 16e, with an in-house chip.

Apple on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, announced a new addition to its iPhone 16 lineup by launching the new iPhone 16e with a more affordable price and powerful capabilities.

Apple’s vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing, Kaiann Drance, said, “iPhone 16e packs in the features our users love about the iPhone 16 lineup, including breakthrough battery life, fast performance powered by the latest-generation A18 chip, an innovative 2-in-1 camera system, and Apple Intelligence.”

He further expressed that they are so excited about the iPhone 16e to complete the lineup as a budget-friendly option that will bring the iPhone experience to even more people.

