Meghan Markle’s ‘controversial’ As Ever logo honors Prince Harry

Meghan Markle’s controversial logo of new lifestyle brand holds a special meaning to her as it seemingly pays sweet homage to Prince Harry.
The Duchess of Sussex, who is currently facing criticism for allegedly copying a small Mallorcan town's coat of arms in her rebrand, “intentionally designed” her logo to pay tribute to her husband.
According to People Magazine, the logo is meant to create a personal and meaningful emblem for the brand.
“The logo incorporates a palm tree as a nod to the Duke and Duchess’s home in California, along with two hummingbirds — a favorite of Prince Harry’s," an insider said.
They continued, "The distinct shape enclosing the birds and tree was intentionally designed to create a unique and personal emblem."
“As part of the process, comprehensive global searches of registered trademarks were conducted,” the source added.
In 2023, Prince Harry opened up about his inspiration behind the hummingbirds in his memoir, Spare, calling it symbols of spirits.
He also shared a deeper meaning of finding a hummingbird in his house after the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.
Moreover, the palm trees in the logo also hold a special meaning.
“One of the first things my husband saw when we walked around the house was those two palm trees,” Meghan said of their $14 million home in a 2022 interview.
Meghan Markle launched her lifestyle brand, initially named American Riviera Orchard, in March 2024, but has now rebranded it as As Ever.