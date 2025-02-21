Royal

Meghan Markle’s ‘controversial’ As Ever logo honors Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is currently facing criticism for allegedly copying a small Mallorcan town's coat of arms in rebrand

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 21, 2025
Meghan Markle’s ‘controversial’ As Ever logo honors Prince Harry
Meghan Markle’s ‘controversial’ As Ever logo honors Prince Harry

Meghan Markle’s controversial logo of new lifestyle brand holds a special meaning to her as it seemingly pays sweet homage to Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is currently facing criticism for allegedly copying a small Mallorcan town's coat of arms in her rebrand, “intentionally designed” her logo to pay tribute to her husband.

According to People Magazine, the logo is meant to create a personal and meaningful emblem for the brand.

“The logo incorporates a palm tree as a nod to the Duke and Duchess’s home in California, along with two hummingbirds — a favorite of Prince Harry’s," an insider said.

They continued, "The distinct shape enclosing the birds and tree was intentionally designed to create a unique and personal emblem."

“As part of the process, comprehensive global searches of registered trademarks were conducted,” the source added.

In 2023, Prince Harry opened up about his inspiration behind the hummingbirds in his memoir, Spare, calling it symbols of spirits.

He also shared a deeper meaning of finding a hummingbird in his house after the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

Moreover, the palm trees in the logo also hold a special meaning.

“One of the first things my husband saw when we walked around the house was those two palm trees,” Meghan said of their $14 million home in a 2022 interview. 

Meghan Markle launched her lifestyle brand, initially named American Riviera Orchard, in March 2024, but has now rebranded it as As Ever.

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds' publicist seeks removal from Justin Baldoni case

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds' publicist seeks removal from Justin Baldoni case
LeBron James makes history with 40 points in LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers

LeBron James makes history with 40 points in LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers
Micro artist sets Guinness World Record with tiny LEGO sculpture

Micro artist sets Guinness World Record with tiny LEGO sculpture
King Charles shows support for injured soldiers after Harry's Invictus Games

King Charles shows support for injured soldiers after Harry's Invictus Games

King Charles shows support for injured soldiers after Harry's Invictus Games
King Charles shows support for injured soldiers after Harry's Invictus Games
Queen Camilla faces unexpected 'trigger warning' in new Princess Diana play
Queen Camilla faces unexpected 'trigger warning' in new Princess Diana play
Meghan Markle sends hidden message to critics through cryptic post
Meghan Markle sends hidden message to critics through cryptic post
King Charles honours key members at Buckingham Palace in new video
King Charles honours key members at Buckingham Palace in new video
Prince William, Princess Kate make big announcement before UK return
Prince William, Princess Kate make big announcement before UK return
Princess Anne set for royal rivalry with Kate after earning new honour
Princess Anne set for royal rivalry with Kate after earning new honour
King Charles, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne hold special event at Palace
King Charles, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne hold special event at Palace
Meghan Markle outshines Princess Eugenie’s years of work with single move
Meghan Markle outshines Princess Eugenie’s years of work with single move
Queen Camilla opens healing space for abuse survivors at AWRC’s anniversary
Queen Camilla opens healing space for abuse survivors at AWRC’s anniversary
Meghan Markle hits Instagram milestone amid huge controversy
Meghan Markle hits Instagram milestone amid huge controversy
King Felipe carries out key duties after meeting Egypt President Al Sisi
King Felipe carries out key duties after meeting Egypt President Al Sisi
King Charles to issue bombshell statement after Donald Trump’s new claims
King Charles to issue bombshell statement after Donald Trump’s new claims