Microsoft quantum computing chip Majorana 1: Everything you should know 

Microsoft has introduced first quantum computing chip called Majorana 1, which could bring the tech world one step closer to quantum computers.
What is a quantum computing chip?
A quantum chip is a tiny piece of hardware that uses principles of quantum mechanics to process information and do calculations, making it much faster and powerful than regular chips.
This major development came after the company spent nearly two decades of research in the field, as Microsoft claimed that building Majorana 1 required the creation of an entirely new state of matter, referring to as a topological state.
A new state of matter: Topological state
A topological state refers to a unique property of a material that is determined by its shape or structure, rather than its individual components.
It is a property that remains unchanged even when the system is changed in some way, like a knot in a rope, that remains same no matter how you twist or turn the rope.
Microsoft’s quantum chip utilises topological qubits, essential units of quantum computing, using indium arsenide, a semiconductor, and aluminium, which is a superconductor.
"The difficulty of developing the right materials to create the exotic particles and their associated topological state of matter is why most quantum efforts have focused on other kinds of qubitsm," the company shared in a blog.
Krysta Svore, Microsoft technical fellow revealed that to understand the material better quantum computers are necessary, noting, "with a scaled quantum computer, we will be able to predict materials with even better properties for building the next generation of quantum computers beyond scale."
Quantum Computer vs. Classic Computer
Technologists believe quantum computers are the way forward, as they can solve problems efficiently that are quite demanding for classic computer.
Today’s computer use bits that can either on or off while quantum computers employ quantum bits, or qubits, that can operate in both states simultaneously.
Majorana 1 not for public yet
Microsoft won’t be allowing clients to use Majorana 1 chip through the company’s Azure public cloud as the production is unfolding at a small scale, with the company manufacturing the components of chip itself in the US instead of relying on a third-party.
Jason Zander, a Microsoft executive vice president shared, "We want to get a few hundred qubits before we start talking about commercial reliability."
In the meantime, the company will be collaborating with universities and national laboratories on research using Majorana 1.
How Majorana 1 is affecting stocks
IonQ, a quantum computing hardware and software company, shares went up 237% in 2024, and Rigetti gained nearly 1,500%, with the two generating the total of $14.8 million revenue in third-quarter.
Microsoft’s Azure Quantum cloud service, which lets developers experiment with programs and algorithms, offers access to chips from IonQ and Rigetti.
As per Microsoft executives, it could be possible that Azure would gain access to Microsoft quantum chip before 2030.
Previously, in January, Microsoft issued a blog post declaring 2025 as "the year to become quantum-ready."