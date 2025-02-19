Samsung Notes introduces new feature to help students with maths problems 

Samsung has introduced a useful new update in its Samsung Notes app for the students.
As reported by SamMobile, the fresh feature, called Math Solver helps solve mathematical equations.
The newest version of Samsung Notes has received the update to help student with simple arithmetic calculations, trigonometric operations, logarithmic problems, along other basic calculations.
As per the outlet, a student can write an equation and then add an equal sign, which will allow the Math Solver to find the answer for the problem.
However, unlike Apple’s Math Solver, the Samsung’s app can not formulate graphs.
The feature is currently only available on devices with S Pen, including Galaxy Z Fold series, Galaxy Tab series tablets, and Galaxy S Ultra series high-end phones.
Additionally, the tool works even without the internet, making it more accessible to students who can now solve their homework at any time, from anywhere.
With the new feature, Samsung fixed some common issues faced by the users on the Notes app, making the overall performance more smooth and fast.
To get the latest version of Samsung Notes, a user needs to go to the Galaxy Store in their smart devices and tab the Menu option, following which just click on the "Update."