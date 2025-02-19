Sci-Tech

Samsung Notes introduces new feature to help students with maths problems

Samsung has updated its Notes app to make it more accessible to the students

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 19, 2025
Samsung Notes introduces new feature to help students with maths problems
Samsung Notes introduces new feature to help students with maths problems 

Samsung has introduced a useful new update in its Samsung Notes app for the students.

As reported by SamMobile, the fresh feature, called Math Solver helps solve mathematical equations.

The newest version of Samsung Notes has received the update to help student with simple arithmetic calculations, trigonometric operations, logarithmic problems, along other basic calculations.

As per the outlet, a student can write an equation and then add an equal sign, which will allow the Math Solver to find the answer for the problem.

However, unlike Apple’s Math Solver, the Samsung’s app can not formulate graphs.

The feature is currently only available on devices with S Pen, including Galaxy Z Fold series, Galaxy Tab series tablets, and Galaxy S Ultra series high-end phones.

Additionally, the tool works even without the internet, making it more accessible to students who can now solve their homework at any time, from anywhere.

With the new feature, Samsung fixed some common issues faced by the users on the Notes app, making the overall performance more smooth and fast.

To get the latest version of Samsung Notes, a user needs to go to the Galaxy Store in their smart devices and tab the Menu option, following which just click on the "Update."

Trump mocks Elon Musk, DOGE workers' ‘worse’ fashion sense

Trump mocks Elon Musk, DOGE workers' ‘worse’ fashion sense
Hailey Bieber celebrates special moment without husband Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber celebrates special moment without husband Justin Bieber
Meghan Markle sparks outrage for stealing small brand name: ‘Sue her’

Meghan Markle sparks outrage for stealing small brand name: ‘Sue her’
Robert Pattinson gives rare insight into parenting guidelines

Robert Pattinson gives rare insight into parenting guidelines

NASA issues shocking update about asteroid 2024 YR4 collision risk
NASA issues shocking update about asteroid 2024 YR4 collision risk
UK records 39,000 child sex abuse image crimes in 2024 due to 'loophole' in law
UK records 39,000 child sex abuse image crimes in 2024 due to 'loophole' in law
DeepSeek shares user data with TikTok's owner ByteDance, blames South Korea
DeepSeek shares user data with TikTok's owner ByteDance, blames South Korea
Spotify’s HiFi Audio Tier Set: Everything you need to know
Spotify’s HiFi Audio Tier Set: Everything you need to know
Elon Musk introduces Grok-3 AI chatbot to compete with OpenAI
Elon Musk introduces Grok-3 AI chatbot to compete with OpenAI
Meta unveils plan for world's longest undersea internet cable
Meta unveils plan for world's longest undersea internet cable
South Korea takes down DeepSeek AI amid privacy concerns
South Korea takes down DeepSeek AI amid privacy concerns
Few mathematical equations used in past to understand world better
Few mathematical equations used in past to understand world better
Bill Gates shares 'exclusive' behind-the-scenes from his book tour
Bill Gates shares 'exclusive' behind-the-scenes from his book tour
Elon Musk's estranged daughter Vivian breaks silence on X owner's 13th child
Elon Musk's estranged daughter Vivian breaks silence on X owner's 13th child
Instagram’s new ‘dislike’ button sparks backlash as users call it ‘lame'
Instagram’s new ‘dislike’ button sparks backlash as users call it ‘lame'
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announces ChatGPT's new ‘pretty good’ update
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announces ChatGPT's new ‘pretty good’ update