A$AP Rocky celebrates Rihanna's birthday after winning gun assault case

The 'Umbrella' hitmaker Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky have been romantically linked since 2020

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 21, 2025
Rihanna was surprised by her beau, A$AP Rocky, on her 37th birthday celebrations after the rapper's legal victory in a gun assault lawsuit.

The father-of-two reportedly celebrated the special day of his long-time girlfriend after being found innocent in the case.

On Thursday, February 20, Rocky gifted an expensive diamond pendant to the Fenty Beauty founder, according to an insider.

The couple, who began dating each other in 2020, had kept their celebrations low-key as they spent Rihanna's big day at home with their two sons, RZA and Riot, the tipster further told Page Six magazine.

The source further noted, "Rocky and Rihanna had breakfast at home, with just the two of them and their kids, today’s the day where they’re reconnecting with the family and they’re just staying home."

However, the two have not thrown a lavish party for the singer as they are grateful that they can be together after the rapper’s messy legal battle with his former pal, A$AP Relli, who accused him of opening fire on him back in 2021.

These birthday celebrations of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky came after the rapper was acquitted of the lawsuit on Tuesday after a jury in Los Angeles declared not guilty in the year's lawsuit.

