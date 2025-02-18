Spotify’s HiFi Audio Tier Set: Everything you need to know 

Spotify, the Swedish audio streaming provider, with over 675 million monthy active users, is finally dropping its high-fidelity (HiFi) audio streaming service.
As reported by ABP, the new update could rival the streaming platforms including Apple Music, Tidal, and Amazon Music.
After almost four years of anticipation, the service is expected to debut in 2025, with the charges increasing by $6 per month, making the total cost up to $18 monthly.
Spotify plans to introduce the service under the name "Music Pro," offering it as an optional add-on to its $11.99 Premium tier.
Unlike Apple music, which includes HD streaming for all subscribers at no additional charge, Spotify took a different route, making separate upgrade for enhanced audio quality.
To encourage users to upgrade their service to Music Pro, the music streaming giant is expected to offer exclusive perks, such as, early access to concert access, special promotional offers and song remixing tools.
Some analysts have speculated that the streaming platform would add high-quality playlists and live performances from top artists to make the premium package more appealing to the consumers.
The HiFi audio tier was first introduced in 2021, but faced several technical delays, which postponed the release.
Notably, as Spotify has secured a licensing deals, 2025 is set to mark the long-awaited arrival of high-resolution audio experience.