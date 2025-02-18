Sci-Tech

Spotify’s HiFi Audio Tier Set: Everything you need to know

The audio streaming platform Spotify is finally releasing its HiFi Audio Tier set, with some additional charges

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 18, 2025
Spotify’s HiFi Audio Tier Set: Everything you need to know
Spotify’s HiFi Audio Tier Set: Everything you need to know 

Spotify, the Swedish audio streaming provider, with over 675 million monthy active users, is finally dropping its high-fidelity (HiFi) audio streaming service.

As reported by ABP, the new update could rival the streaming platforms including Apple Music, Tidal, and Amazon Music.

After almost four years of anticipation, the service is expected to debut in 2025, with the charges increasing by $6 per month, making the total cost up to $18 monthly.

Spotify plans to introduce the service under the name "Music Pro," offering it as an optional add-on to its $11.99 Premium tier.

Unlike Apple music, which includes HD streaming for all subscribers at no additional charge, Spotify took a different route, making separate upgrade for enhanced audio quality.

To encourage users to upgrade their service to Music Pro, the music streaming giant is expected to offer exclusive perks, such as, early access to concert access, special promotional offers and song remixing tools.

Some analysts have speculated that the streaming platform would add high-quality playlists and live performances from top artists to make the premium package more appealing to the consumers.

The HiFi audio tier was first introduced in 2021, but faced several technical delays, which postponed the release.

Notably, as Spotify has secured a licensing deals, 2025 is set to mark the long-awaited arrival of high-resolution audio experience.

Karan Johar showers praises on 'Stree 2' makers days after film’s release

Karan Johar showers praises on 'Stree 2' makers days after film’s release

Shakira resumes Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran tour after hospital release

Shakira resumes Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran tour after hospital release
Salman Khan fuels excitement with first look poster of 'Sikandar'

Salman Khan fuels excitement with first look poster of 'Sikandar'

Spotify’s HiFi Audio Tier Set: Everything you need to know

Spotify’s HiFi Audio Tier Set: Everything you need to know

Elon Musk introduces Grok-3 AI chatbot to compete with OpenAI
Elon Musk introduces Grok-3 AI chatbot to compete with OpenAI
Meta unveils plan for world's longest undersea internet cable
Meta unveils plan for world's longest undersea internet cable
South Korea takes down DeepSeek AI amid privacy concerns
South Korea takes down DeepSeek AI amid privacy concerns
Few mathematical equations used in past to understand world better
Few mathematical equations used in past to understand world better
Bill Gates shares 'exclusive' behind-the-scenes from his book tour
Bill Gates shares 'exclusive' behind-the-scenes from his book tour
Elon Musk's estranged daughter Vivian breaks silence on X owner's 13th child
Elon Musk's estranged daughter Vivian breaks silence on X owner's 13th child
Instagram’s new ‘dislike’ button sparks backlash as users call it ‘lame'
Instagram’s new ‘dislike’ button sparks backlash as users call it ‘lame'
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announces ChatGPT's new ‘pretty good’ update
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announces ChatGPT's new ‘pretty good’ update
Tesla US showrooms under protest over Musk’s DOGE cost-cutting moves
Tesla US showrooms under protest over Musk’s DOGE cost-cutting moves
Elon Musk enters AI chatbot battle with Grok 3 launch announcement
Elon Musk enters AI chatbot battle with Grok 3 launch announcement
Discover Alexa’s hidden trick that helps kids sleep without fear
Discover Alexa’s hidden trick that helps kids sleep without fear
ByteDance shakes up AI industry with Goku AI launch
ByteDance shakes up AI industry with Goku AI launch