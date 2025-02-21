Sports

Canada defeats USA in politically charged ice hockey finale

USA vs Canada 4 Nations Face-Off finale was filled with political tension, fans boos and a last second goal

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 21, 2025

Canada beats USA in one of the most anticipated hockey games in a decade.

As reported by NBC, on Thursday, February 20, an overtime goal from the Canadian player, Connor McDavid, sealed the 3-2 win for Canada at the TD Garden Arena in Boston, where American fans slightly booed "O Canada" before the big game.

The match was part of the mid-season tournament featuring NHL teams from Canada, Finland, US and Sweden, which Team Canada won in a quite heated and politically charged game.

Chantal Kreviazuk, the Canadian singer changed the first verse from "true patriot love, in all of us command," to "in true patriot love that none but us command," as a response to President Donald Trump’s comments about turning the Canada into the 51st US state,

Prior to the game, Trump called the US team to wish the payers good luck for the match, according to the report by Associated Press.

Along with that, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt joked during her press conference, noting, "and we look forward to the United States beating our soon-to-be 51st state, Canada."

Following the historic win, Canada prime minister Justin Trudeau turned to X to congratulate the team as he wrote, "You can’t take our country – and you can’t take our game."

To note, in USA vs Canada ice hockey matches, Canada usually dominate the games, as the two countries have met 20 times since 1976 Canada Cup, with Canada winning 14 of those games.

