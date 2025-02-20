Kylian Mbappe can match Ronaldo's greatness, predicts Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti predicted that Kylian Mbappe could reach Cristiano Ronaldo’s level after his hat trick against Manchester City.
According to Euro Sports, Mbappe shattered Manchester City’s dream of the UEFA Champions League after after scoring a hat-trick in the knock out round.
Real Madrid qualified for the round of 16 after beating Manchester City 3-1 on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain at Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain.
After 26-year-old's most awaited hat trick Ancelotti, in the post-match press conference, said, “He (Mbappe) has the quality to reach the level of Cristiano (Ronaldo). He has to work because Cristiano has set the bar very high. He has just started at this club.”
“I think that, because of the quality he has, because of the enthusiasm he has playing here, he can reach the level of Cristiano Ronaldo. It's not going to be that simple for him. He has to work," he added.
Furthermore, Ronaldo is the all-time leading scorer of Real Madrid. During his nine seasons with the club, the five-time Ballon d’Or award winner scored 451 goals in 438 appearances. While Mbappe has so far scored 27 goals in his 37 games with the club.