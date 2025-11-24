Ronaldo sparks buzz with bicycle goal for Al Nassr: ‘Gravity? Never heard’

Cristiano Ronaldo has sparked buzz on social media with his stunning bicycle kick during Al Nassr's clash with Al Khaleej.
The Portuguese football star once again left fans stunned after showing his incredible skills and physicality as Al Nassr claimed a dominating 4-1 win over Al Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League on Sunday, November 23.
João Félix scored the first goal of the match in the 39th minute, giving the lead to Al Nassr, which was equalised by Murad Al-Hawsawi in less than ten minutes.
Wesley scored again, putting Al Nassr in the lead in the 42nd minute. Sadio Mané extended the lead to 3-0 before Ronaldo sealed the win with a stunning stoppage-time goal.
The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star shared the clip of his bicycle goal on social media and asked his fans and followers to caption it, saying, “Best caption wins!”
The five-time Ballon d’Or call for captions flooded the comment section with creative captions.
A user wrote, “Let me guess… Another bicycle kick? BRO FORGOT HE’S 40.”
“Gravity? Never heard of her! At 40, you're rewriting physics books, @Cristiano. Caption: ‘Ageing like fine wine... or should I say, fine goals?’ Who's topping this?” An X user commented.
Another penned, “No 40-year-old in world football can do this. Cristiano is the greatest of all time.”
“The red card was the start of a new chapter. From the White House to scoring bangers... Ronaldo will create a goal category at the White House,” a fan gushed.
Furthermore, the No. 1 in the Saudi Pro League, Al Nassr, will now face off against Istiklol in the AFC Cup on Wednesday, November 26.