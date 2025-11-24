Sports

Ronaldo sparks buzz with bicycle goal for Al Nassr: ‘Gravity? Never heard’

Cristiano Ronaldo leads Al Nassr to a dominant win over Al Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Ronaldo sparks buzz with bicycle goal for Al Nassr: ‘Gravity? Never heard’
Ronaldo sparks buzz with bicycle goal for Al Nassr: ‘Gravity? Never heard’

Cristiano Ronaldo has sparked buzz on social media with his stunning bicycle kick during Al Nassr's clash with Al Khaleej.

The Portuguese football star once again left fans stunned after showing his incredible skills and physicality as Al Nassr claimed a dominating 4-1 win over Al Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League on Sunday, November 23.

João Félix scored the first goal of the match in the 39th minute, giving the lead to Al Nassr, which was equalised by Murad Al-Hawsawi in less than ten minutes.

Wesley scored again, putting Al Nassr in the lead in the 42nd minute. Sadio Mané extended the lead to 3-0 before Ronaldo sealed the win with a stunning stoppage-time goal.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star shared the clip of his bicycle goal on social media and asked his fans and followers to caption it, saying, “Best caption wins!”


The five-time Ballon d’Or call for captions flooded the comment section with creative captions.

A user wrote, “Let me guess… Another bicycle kick? BRO FORGOT HE’S 40.”

“Gravity? Never heard of her! At 40, you're rewriting physics books, @Cristiano. Caption: ‘Ageing like fine wine... or should I say, fine goals?’ Who's topping this?” An X user commented.

Another penned, “No 40-year-old in world football can do this. Cristiano is the greatest of all time.”

“The red card was the start of a new chapter. From the White House to scoring bangers... Ronaldo will create a goal category at the White House,” a fan gushed.

Furthermore, the No. 1 in the Saudi Pro League, Al Nassr, will now face off against Istiklol in the AFC Cup on Wednesday, November 26.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Ferrari issues first statement after Hamilton’s fiery comments: ‘Calm down’

Ferrari issues first statement after Hamilton’s fiery comments: ‘Calm down’
Lewis Hamilton declared first year with Ferrari as the worst season ever after Las Vegas Grand Prix

Elon Musk's DOGE 'no longer exists', Trump administration confirms

Elon Musk's DOGE 'no longer exists', Trump administration confirms
Department of Government Efficiency shuts down eight months ahead of schedule

Lionel Messi hails Inter Miami’s ‘great game’ against FC Cincinnati

Lionel Messi hails Inter Miami’s ‘great game’ against FC Cincinnati
Messi achieves new career milestone during Inter Miami dominating Eastern Conference win over Cincinnati

Norris, Piastri break silence on ‘frustrating’ Las Vegas disqualification

Norris, Piastri break silence on ‘frustrating’ Las Vegas disqualification
McLaren duo, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were disqualified from the Las Vegas Grand Prix

Tom Brady opens up about fatherhood in emotional resurfaced clip

Tom Brady opens up about fatherhood in emotional resurfaced clip
A clip of Tom Brady fighting back the tears has resurfaced online

Yavhusishyn, Ukrainian wrestler makes history with Japan sumo victory

Yavhusishyn, Ukrainian wrestler makes history with Japan sumo victory
Danylo Yavhusishyn is only the second Ukrainian in the top division in sumo

Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri disqualified in major Las Vegas GP controversy

Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri disqualified in major Las Vegas GP controversy
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have been disqualified from the Las Vegas Grand Prix following post-race FIA checks

Son Heung-min's penalty heartbreak ends LAFC's MLS Cup dreams

Son Heung-min's penalty heartbreak ends LAFC's MLS Cup dreams
Son Heung-min takes blame after penalty miss against the Vancouver Whitecaps sends LAFC home

Lewis Hamilton blasts Ferrari's ‘worst season ever’ after Las Vegas GP

Lewis Hamilton blasts Ferrari's ‘worst season ever’ after Las Vegas GP
Hamilton makes brutal admission about his first year in Ferrari after Las Vegas Grand Prix

Spain stuns Germany, reaches Davis Cup Final without Alcaraz

Spain stuns Germany, reaches Davis Cup Final without Alcaraz
Spain upsets Germany in Davis Cup Semifinals to secure final spot for first time in six years

Chris Paul set to retire after historic NBA career

Chris Paul set to retire after historic NBA career
Chris Paul is widely regarded as one of the greatest point guards of all time

Scotland fans’ wild celebration creates tremors like 'mini earthquake'

Scotland fans’ wild celebration creates tremors like 'mini earthquake'
The British Geological Survey (BGS) detected ground vibrations similar to a very minor earthquake