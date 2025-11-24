Sports

Ferrari issues first statement after Hamilton’s fiery comments: ‘Calm down’

Lewis Hamilton declared first year with Ferrari as the worst season ever after Las Vegas Grand Prix

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Ferrari issues first statement after Hamilton’s fiery comments
Ferrari issues first statement after Hamilton’s fiery comments

Ferrari has issued first statement after Lewis Hamilton declared debut year as the worst season ever after Las Vegas Grand Prix.

According to Racing365, Fred Vasseur has issued a "calm down" plea to Lewis Hamilton after the seven-time champion's striking assessment of his Las Vegas Grand Prix.

After qualifying slowest of all for the first time in his F1 career in Sin City, Hamilton started P19 following Yuki Tsunoda's pit-lane start, and quickly made up places in the Turn 1 chaos, to run 13th on the favoured hard tyres.

He became stuck behind Haas's Esteban Ocon, but eventually found a way past. But after switching to the mediums for his second stint, Hamilton's progress stalled out as he finished 10th on the road, 8.2s behind Nico Hulkenberg in the customer Ferrari-powered Stake.

After climbing from the SF-25, Hamilton described his race as "meaningless", although he was soon promoted to eighth, earning three more points, after the disqualification of the McLaren drivers.

Vasseur told media, “The main issue was [qualifying], and when you start P20, for sure the race is difficult, but at the end of the day, he had a decent first part of the race. We struggled a bit more on the mediums, but for now, we have to calm down. To jump out of the car and make the first comments, it is always a bit too much, so let's discuss after the debrief.”

“It is true on the mathematical side, the last couple of weekends have been very difficult with the Brazil DNF, Austin, and we got the penalty in Mexico and this one, but overall, I think Mexico and Austin were the best weekends from Lewis in terms of pure performance,” he added.

The Ferrari team principal also urged caution in making such claims whilst adrenaline was still high from being in the car.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Elon Musk's DOGE 'no longer exists', Trump administration confirms

Elon Musk's DOGE 'no longer exists', Trump administration confirms
Department of Government Efficiency shuts down eight months ahead of schedule

Ronaldo sparks buzz with bicycle goal for Al Nassr: ‘Gravity? Never heard’

Ronaldo sparks buzz with bicycle goal for Al Nassr: ‘Gravity? Never heard’
Cristiano Ronaldo leads Al Nassr to a dominant win over Al Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League

Lionel Messi hails Inter Miami’s ‘great game’ against FC Cincinnati

Lionel Messi hails Inter Miami’s ‘great game’ against FC Cincinnati
Messi achieves new career milestone during Inter Miami dominating Eastern Conference win over Cincinnati

Norris, Piastri break silence on ‘frustrating’ Las Vegas disqualification

Norris, Piastri break silence on ‘frustrating’ Las Vegas disqualification
McLaren duo, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were disqualified from the Las Vegas Grand Prix

Tom Brady opens up about fatherhood in emotional resurfaced clip

Tom Brady opens up about fatherhood in emotional resurfaced clip
A clip of Tom Brady fighting back the tears has resurfaced online

Yavhusishyn, Ukrainian wrestler makes history with Japan sumo victory

Yavhusishyn, Ukrainian wrestler makes history with Japan sumo victory
Danylo Yavhusishyn is only the second Ukrainian in the top division in sumo

Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri disqualified in major Las Vegas GP controversy

Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri disqualified in major Las Vegas GP controversy
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have been disqualified from the Las Vegas Grand Prix following post-race FIA checks

Son Heung-min's penalty heartbreak ends LAFC's MLS Cup dreams

Son Heung-min's penalty heartbreak ends LAFC's MLS Cup dreams
Son Heung-min takes blame after penalty miss against the Vancouver Whitecaps sends LAFC home

Lewis Hamilton blasts Ferrari's ‘worst season ever’ after Las Vegas GP

Lewis Hamilton blasts Ferrari's ‘worst season ever’ after Las Vegas GP
Hamilton makes brutal admission about his first year in Ferrari after Las Vegas Grand Prix

Spain stuns Germany, reaches Davis Cup Final without Alcaraz

Spain stuns Germany, reaches Davis Cup Final without Alcaraz
Spain upsets Germany in Davis Cup Semifinals to secure final spot for first time in six years

Chris Paul set to retire after historic NBA career

Chris Paul set to retire after historic NBA career
Chris Paul is widely regarded as one of the greatest point guards of all time

Scotland fans’ wild celebration creates tremors like 'mini earthquake'

Scotland fans’ wild celebration creates tremors like 'mini earthquake'
The British Geological Survey (BGS) detected ground vibrations similar to a very minor earthquake