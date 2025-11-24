Sports

Elon Musk's DOGE 'no longer exists', Trump administration confirms

Department of Government Efficiency shuts down eight months ahead of schedule

  By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Elon Musks DOGE no longer exists, Trump administration confirms
Elon Musk's DOGE 'no longer exists', Trump administration confirms

Donald Trump administration closed the Department of Government Agency (DOGE) months before its schedule closure.

According to Reuters, the director of the United States Office of Personnel Management Scott Kupor has confirmed that the special department that was led by the richest person in the world initially “no longer exist.”

During the first-ever public comments from the Trump administration about DOGE closure Kupor added that department is no longer a “centralized entity,” when asked about its status by Reuters.

This means that the department was started by US President Donald Trump after taking the office for second time to reduce the government size by invading federal agencies and firing thousands of federal workers ended eight months early.

As per the executive orders signed by Trump earlier this year in January DOGE was supposed to last through July 2026.

According to Kupor and documents reviewed by Reuters, the OPM, the federal government's human resources office, has since taken over many of DOGE's functions.

It also reported that at least two prominent DOGE employees, including Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia, are now involved with the National Design Studio, a new government agency created by Trump in August through executive order that aims to improve government websites.

Since the beginning of Trump's second term until May, Musk, served as a White House adviser heading DOGE and worked to make major cuts to areas of the government that the administration deemed unnecessary.

