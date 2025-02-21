World

Top 5 easiest languages to learn for English speakers

These five languages are the easiest route for your bilingual journey as a English speaker

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 21, 2025
Top 5 easiest languages to learn for English speakers
Top 5 easiest languages to learn for English speakers  

Learning a new language has been proven to improve brain functionality as it requires recognising patterns, remembering new information and quickly adapting to new situations.

One of the most difficult decision after deciding to take up language learning is to choose the language you want to dive in.

The options vary from widely spoken Mandarin or Spanish to politically relevant such as Arabic or Russian.

However, with busy schedule and other commitments the best way to give your brain the necessary workout might just be to choose the easiest language to learn as the first step.

For English speakers, there are some languages that are easier than others mostly due to similarity.

Here’s is a list of languages to start your bilingual journey:

1. Norwegian

Many experts have ranked Norwegian as the easiest language to learn for English speakers as both are the member of the Germanic family.

This means that the languages have many words similar to each other, such as sommer (summer) and vinter (winter).

In Norwegian, the grammar is straight forward with only one form of each verb per tense, with the structure being similar to English as "Can you help me?" translates to Kan du hjelpe meg?

2. Swedish

The second language in the list also comes from Germanic family. The reason Swedish is one the easiest language to learn for English speakers is the large number of words that sound or look very similar to one another (cognates) like grass and gräs.

Similar to Norwegian, Swedish also has same grammar rules and sentence structure, along with one other factor that helps the language become more accessible – exposure.

Due to IKEA, Swedish furniture brand that has branches all-over the world, English speakers have been exposed to a number of Swedish words.

3. Spanish

Spanish, being one of the wildly spoken languages in the world, has always been a go-to language for English speakers to learnt due to its practicality.

Being one of the Romance languages, Spanish is derived from latin, just like many English words.

The cognates are also present in Spanish and English as well such as Correcto means correct, and delicious is delicioso.

The pronunciation is also quite straightforward as it is a phonetic language, words are pronounced the way they’re spelled.

4. Dutch

Another Germanic language in the list is Dutch, which is spoken by the majority of Netherlands, as well as Belgium.

Dutch is the third most-spoken Germanic language, after Germany and English.

Many words in Dutch are spelled exactly the saw way in English, with some pronunciation difference, for example the word "rat" has the same meaning and spelling in both the languages but the Dutch pronounced it as "rot."

However, Dutch has many false cognates, like the word wet in Dutch actually means "law."

5. Portuguese

The last language in our list is Portuguese, a member of the Romance language, which is spoken in both Brazil and Portugal.

Just like Spanish, Portuguese has many similar words, which makes it easier to master the language for English speakers.

However, similar to Dutch, Portuguese also has number of false cognates such as pasta translates to folder.

Beyoncé makes big announcement to 'help women' after Jay-Z's rape case

Beyoncé makes big announcement to 'help women' after Jay-Z's rape case

Top 5 easiest languages to learn for English speakers

Top 5 easiest languages to learn for English speakers

Ben Affleck's daughter takes step back from Jennifer Lopez after divorce

Ben Affleck's daughter takes step back from Jennifer Lopez after divorce

Queen Camilla faces unexpected 'trigger warning' in new Princess Diana play

Queen Camilla faces unexpected 'trigger warning' in new Princess Diana play
German court steps on Birkenstock sandals’ artistic claims
German court steps on Birkenstock sandals’ artistic claims
Modern car safety systems’ alarming 'blind spot' reveal
Modern car safety systems’ alarming 'blind spot' reveal
Trump, White House at odds over Elon Musk's DOGE Role: ‘No formal authority’
Trump, White House at odds over Elon Musk's DOGE Role: ‘No formal authority’
Delta Air Lines offers Toronto crash passengers $30,000 in compensation
Delta Air Lines offers Toronto crash passengers $30,000 in compensation
Kier Starmer supports Zelenskyy amid Trump's ‘dictator’ claim
Kier Starmer supports Zelenskyy amid Trump's ‘dictator’ claim
Trump’s comment on Zelensky prompts reaction from European leaders
Trump’s comment on Zelensky prompts reaction from European leaders
Musk agrees to discuss tax refund checks from DOGE dividend with Trump
Musk agrees to discuss tax refund checks from DOGE dividend with Trump
‘Terrifying’ sinkhole appears in English Village, sparks emergency evacuations
‘Terrifying’ sinkhole appears in English Village, sparks emergency evacuations
Andrew Tate case: Romanian president denies pressure from US
Andrew Tate case: Romanian president denies pressure from US
More than 90 false killer whales to be shot in Australia: Details
More than 90 false killer whales to be shot in Australia: Details
Trump mocks Elon Musk, DOGE workers' ‘worse’ fashion sense
Trump mocks Elon Musk, DOGE workers' ‘worse’ fashion sense
Trump accuses Ukraine of ‘starting’ war after US-Russia talk
Trump accuses Ukraine of ‘starting’ war after US-Russia talk