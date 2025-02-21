Emma Raducanu incident: Man agrees to avoid future encounters

A man who approached Emma Raducanu during the Dubai Tennis Championships has officially agreed to stay away from her in the future.
As per multiple outlets, the man, identified as a tourist in the UAE has also been prohibited from attending any future tennis tournaments in the country.
The Dubai government released a statement giving more details about the incidents and confirmed that Raducanu chose not to press charges against the unamed individual.
The statement reads, “Dubai authorities have taken swift action to address an incident involving British tennis star Emma Raducanu, in accordance with local legal protocols.
It added, “Following Raducanu’s complaint, Dubai police detained a tourist who approached her, left her a note, took her photograph, and engaged in behaviour that caused her distress during the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.”
“While Raducanu later chose to drop the charges, the individual signed a formal undertaking to maintain distance from her and has been banned from future tournaments. Dubai remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents and visitors to the emirate,” the statement concluded.
As per the Women’s Tennis Association, which organizes the Dubai tournament, Raducanu first raised concerns on Monday about the man’s behaviour when he approached her in public area and showed obsessive behaviour.
On Tuesday, the man sat in the front rows during Raducanu’s second-round match against Karolina Muchova.
Raducanu then approached the umpire’s chair to alert officials about him.
After discussing with the tournament director, security officials removed the spectator and the match resumed in which she eventually lost with a score of 7-6 (6), 6-4.