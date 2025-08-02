Cristiano Ronaldo outshines Lionel Messi in young star’s bold claim

The rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi is famous globally and will likely go down as one of the most legendary rivalries in the history of football.
People often compare their records and goals to figure out who truly deserves to be called the real GOAT.
Now, Vinicius Junior a highly talented and influential Brazilian soccer player who plays for Real Madrid has also joined the debate and publicly shared which side he supports in the long-running rivalry.
When he was asked about the people who influenced his football career, his response was unexpected and surprised many people.
In an exclusive interview with GQ Magazine, Vinicius confidently revealed his admiration for his favourite player, saying, “Cristiano Ronaldo’s my biggest inspiration. His dedication, his hunger to stay at the top—it’s unmatched.”
The player continued, “Cristiano always wanted to be the best, not just in the team but in the world.”
Along with Ronaldo, Vinicius also named LeBron James as someone he admires, stating, “I admire LeBron James for similar reasons and his impact on the community.”
Vinicius, aged 25 made history by becoming the youngest player ever to score in two UEFA Champions League finals, breaking Messi's previous record.