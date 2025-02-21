Health

5 reasons to add guava to your diet for better health

A single guava provides nearly twice the daily recommended amount of vitamin C

  February 21, 2025
Guava is a nutritious fruit that helps with weight loss, enhances skin health, and strengthens the immune system.

One guava is low in calories and fat and has no cholesterol and is also packed with fiber, Vitamin C and essential minerals like iron, calcium, vitamin A and potassium.

The fruit we often ignore has numerous health benefits, some of which are listed below as per VN:

Boosting immunity:

A single guava provides nearly twice the daily recommended amount of vitamin C, which is almost double the amount found in an orange.

Several research suggests that vitamin C can help shorten colds and fight against harmful bacteria.

Boosting digestive health:

Guava is valued for its high fiber content, as one fruit provides 12% of the daily recommended intake.

Fiber plays an important role in digestion by promoting regular bowel movements and easing both diarrhea and constipation.

Aiding in weight loss:

A single guava has just 37 calories and provides 12% of the daily fiber requirement.

Unlike many other low-calorie foods, guava is rich in essential vitamins and minerals.

Improving skin health:

Guava is rich in vitamins and antioxidants that are highly beneficial for skin.

These antioxidants protect the skin from damage, which may slow aging and help prevent wrinkles.

Improving heart health:

Studies suggests that guava high antioxidant and vitamin content can improve heart health.

