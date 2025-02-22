Sports

Jack Draper advances to Qatar Open final with comeback win over Lehecka

Jack Draper will now compete against Andrey Rublev in the final of the Qatar Open

  February 22, 2025
Jack Draper has advanced to the final of the Qatar Open after winning a tough match against Jiri Lehecka.

As per multiple outlets, Draper won the match after losing the first set 3-6, but came back to win the second set in a tiebreak 7-6 (7-2) and then took the third set 6-3.

Jiri, who had previously defeated Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals began the match against Draper very well.

He broke Draper’s serve and got a position where he was leading 5-3 and serving for the set.

But Draper created two break points and took advantage when Jiri made a double fault.

Draper then managed to hold his break during Jiri’s next serve and fought hard and reached deuce.

Finally, Draper earned a match point, which he converted to win the match.

Draper told Sky News, "In the first set, I put in a sloppy game and Jiri came out with power. In the second I was holding a bit easier and putting a lot more pressure behind his serve.”

"I felt more and more positive about my tennis and physically better as the match went on, and I'm proud of the way I competed out there,” the player expressed.

The 23-year-old further expressed, “I’m definitely a different player since I last played him [Rublev]. But he's a top-10 player who I respect massively. He's been top 10 for many years now. I watched him play this week, and he's there every ball."

Draper will now compete against Andrey Rublev in the final of the Qatar Open.

