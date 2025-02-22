Jack Draper advances to Qatar Open final with comeback win over Lehecka

Jack Draper has advanced to the final of the Qatar Open after winning a tough match against Jiri Lehecka.
As per multiple outlets, Draper won the match after losing the first set 3-6, but came back to win the second set in a tiebreak 7-6 (7-2) and then took the third set 6-3.
Jiri, who had previously defeated Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals began the match against Draper very well.
He broke Draper’s serve and got a position where he was leading 5-3 and serving for the set.
But Draper created two break points and took advantage when Jiri made a double fault.
Draper then managed to hold his break during Jiri’s next serve and fought hard and reached deuce.
Finally, Draper earned a match point, which he converted to win the match.
Draper told Sky News, "In the first set, I put in a sloppy game and Jiri came out with power. In the second I was holding a bit easier and putting a lot more pressure behind his serve.”
"I felt more and more positive about my tennis and physically better as the match went on, and I'm proud of the way I competed out there,” the player expressed.
The 23-year-old further expressed, “I’m definitely a different player since I last played him [Rublev]. But he's a top-10 player who I respect massively. He's been top 10 for many years now. I watched him play this week, and he's there every ball."
Draper will now compete against Andrey Rublev in the final of the Qatar Open.