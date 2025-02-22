Entertainment

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez legally declared single after messy split battle

The 'Marry Me' starlet Jennifer Lopez filed divorce from Ben Affleck in August 2022

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 22, 2025
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez legally declare single after messy split battle
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez legally declare single after messy split battle 

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have officially ended their marriage after spending two years together.

According to People magazine, the former couple was finally declared single by the Los Angeles County Superior Court on February 21, Friday.

The court has officially dissolved their marriage, confirming they are now both single.

The Unstoppable starlet initially filed for divorce from her now ex-husband in August 2024, due to irreconcilable differences in their marriage.

In her filing, she stated that she did not require her partner's support during this challenging time and urged the authorities to restore her former name, Jennifer Lynn Lopez from Jennifer Affleck.

As per the media reports, the couple will share the profits from the sale of their Beverly Hills mansion once it is sold.

This report came after the two settled their legal matters in court in January 2025.

For those unaware, Ben and Jennifer first met on the set of their film Gigli in 2002, which sparked romance rumours between them, eventually, they got engaged in 2003.

At that time the two called off their marriage ceremony due to excessive media attention. 

After spending a decade separately, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez again reconnected in 2021 and secretly tied the knot in July 2022.  

Before starting new chapter of his life with the Marry Me actress, the Batman actor parted ways with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, with whom he also shares three kids, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel. 

Ben Affleck 'casually dating' days after Jennifer Lopez divorce settlement

Ben Affleck 'casually dating' days after Jennifer Lopez divorce settlement
Prince Harry receives shocking update after Meghan Markle's heartfelt move

Prince Harry receives shocking update after Meghan Markle's heartfelt move
WhatsApp to roll out major update for managing home screen notifications

WhatsApp to roll out major update for managing home screen notifications
Gautam Adani faces massive wealth loss amid legal battles

Gautam Adani faces massive wealth loss amid legal battles
'Spider-Man' creators drop shocking update for Tom Holland fans
'Spider-Man' creators drop shocking update for Tom Holland fans
Blake Lively slams The Hollywood Reporter over ‘sexist’ Justin Baldoni lawsuit cover
Blake Lively slams The Hollywood Reporter over ‘sexist’ Justin Baldoni lawsuit cover
Jason Kelce reveals Taylor Swift's key role in Travis Kelce's growing life
Jason Kelce reveals Taylor Swift's key role in Travis Kelce's growing life
Andrew Garfield ‘quietly’ dating ‘A Complete Unknown’ star Monica Barbaro
Andrew Garfield ‘quietly’ dating ‘A Complete Unknown’ star Monica Barbaro
Kanye West finally speaks on ex-assistant’s sexual harassment lawsuit
Kanye West finally speaks on ex-assistant’s sexual harassment lawsuit
Jerry Butler dead: R&B group lead singer leaves fans mourning
Jerry Butler dead: R&B group lead singer leaves fans mourning
A$AP Rocky breaks silence on becoming Ray-Ban’s first ever creative director
A$AP Rocky breaks silence on becoming Ray-Ban’s first ever creative director
Lady Gaga announces special beach show after ‘Mayhem’ release
Lady Gaga announces special beach show after ‘Mayhem’ release
Courteney Cox oozes elegance as she officiates pal’s wedding in Australia
Courteney Cox oozes elegance as she officiates pal’s wedding in Australia
Selena Gomez, Gracie Abrams share heartfelt message after song release
Selena Gomez, Gracie Abrams share heartfelt message after song release
Camila Cabello pens emotional note about touring break ahead of Yours, C Tour
Camila Cabello pens emotional note about touring break ahead of Yours, C Tour
Paris Hilton takes generous step for LA victim days after eaton wildfires
Paris Hilton takes generous step for LA victim days after eaton wildfires