Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez legally declared single after messy split battle

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have officially ended their marriage after spending two years together.
According to People magazine, the former couple was finally declared single by the Los Angeles County Superior Court on February 21, Friday.
The court has officially dissolved their marriage, confirming they are now both single.
The Unstoppable starlet initially filed for divorce from her now ex-husband in August 2024, due to irreconcilable differences in their marriage.
In her filing, she stated that she did not require her partner's support during this challenging time and urged the authorities to restore her former name, Jennifer Lynn Lopez from Jennifer Affleck.
As per the media reports, the couple will share the profits from the sale of their Beverly Hills mansion once it is sold.
This report came after the two settled their legal matters in court in January 2025.
For those unaware, Ben and Jennifer first met on the set of their film Gigli in 2002, which sparked romance rumours between them, eventually, they got engaged in 2003.
At that time the two called off their marriage ceremony due to excessive media attention.
After spending a decade separately, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez again reconnected in 2021 and secretly tied the knot in July 2022.
Before starting new chapter of his life with the Marry Me actress, the Batman actor parted ways with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, with whom he also shares three kids, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.