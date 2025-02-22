Entertainment

Blake Lively slams The Hollywood Reporter over ‘sexist’ Justin Baldoni lawsuit cover

The controversial Magazine cover, released on Friday, shows Lively slinging a cellphone at Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively has broken her silence on The Hollywood Reporter's latest wild cover, which she claims is "sexist" and "outrageously insulting."

The controversial Magazine cover, released on Friday, depicts Lively slinging a cellphone at her It Ends with Us costar Justin Baldoni, with whom she is embroiled in a lawsuit.

Although, Lively didn't stepped up herself to address the issue, she released a scathing statement via her spokesperson.

The Hollywood Reporter should be ashamed of itself,” the spokesperson told DailyMail in a statement.

They continued, “The framing in this picture is outrageously insulting as it plays into every sexist trope about women who dare file a workplace complaint, turning them into the aggressor, and suggesting they deserve the retaliation that comes their way.'

“In addition, the story is extremely offensive as it incredibly seems to explain away documented examples of sexual harassment and retaliation by calling them "cultural misunderstandings,’” the statement added. 


Moreover, many social media users have condemned the publication for its insensitive portrayal of the ongoing legal battle between the two actors.

Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against Justin Baldoni in December 2024, accusing him of sexual harassment and allegedly orchestrating a smear campaign against her.

Later on, Baldoni denied all allegations and responded with a £400million defamation lawsuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and her publicist Leslie Sloane.

