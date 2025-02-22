Delta Air Lines faces lawsuit after plane flipped over at Toronto airport 

Delta Air Lines is facing lawsuits from passengers who were boarded on flight 4819 that flipped over on the runway of Toronto Pearson International Airport.
As reported by NBC, the airline, which suffered a horrific incident on Monday, February 17, when the plane turned over, leaving 21 injured, has been sued by at least two passengers.
The first lawsuit was filed on Thursday, February 20, in which a Texas resident Marthinus Lourens claimed that he was "drenched with jet fuel" as the plan rolled upside down.
Attorney Andres Pereira said in a statement, "Mr. Lourens was drenched with jet fuel in a burning plane, and when he un-belted, fell to the ceiling in the upside-down plane and had to assist opening the cabin door as the flight attendant could not open it."
According to the lawsuit, the passenger suffered major injuries to his head, neck, back, and face in the plane crash.
It was also shared that Lourens aided other passengers in the evacuation "despite his physical injuries and trauma."
Another complaint was filed on Friday, February 21, where a Minneapolis resident Hannah Krebs claimed that reason behind the crash were flight crew’s "gross negligence and recklessness" and "inadequate training and supervision" by Delta.
Her attorney Jim Brauchle called the incident "preventable accident," as he noted, "The passengers on Delta Flight 4819 had their lives forever changed having endured such a traumatic experience."
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating the incident, with the assistance of US investigators team and National Transportation Safety Board.
Notably, both the lawsuits came a week after Delta offered all the passengers $30,000 with "no string attached."