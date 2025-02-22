World

Delta Air Lines faces lawsuit after plane flipped over at Toronto airport

Delta offered $30,000 to all 76 passengers after the aircraft turned over on the Toronto runway

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 22, 2025
Delta Air Lines faces lawsuit after plane flipped over at Toronto airport
Delta Air Lines faces lawsuit after plane flipped over at Toronto airport 

Delta Air Lines is facing lawsuits from passengers who were boarded on flight 4819 that flipped over on the runway of Toronto Pearson International Airport.

As reported by NBC, the airline, which suffered a horrific incident on Monday, February 17, when the plane turned over, leaving 21 injured, has been sued by at least two passengers.

The first lawsuit was filed on Thursday, February 20, in which a Texas resident Marthinus Lourens claimed that he was "drenched with jet fuel" as the plan rolled upside down.

Attorney Andres Pereira said in a statement, "Mr. Lourens was drenched with jet fuel in a burning plane, and when he un-belted, fell to the ceiling in the upside-down plane and had to assist opening the cabin door as the flight attendant could not open it."

According to the lawsuit, the passenger suffered major injuries to his head, neck, back, and face in the plane crash.

It was also shared that Lourens aided other passengers in the evacuation "despite his physical injuries and trauma."

Another complaint was filed on Friday, February 21, where a Minneapolis resident Hannah Krebs claimed that reason behind the crash were flight crew’s "gross negligence and recklessness" and "inadequate training and supervision" by Delta.

Her attorney Jim Brauchle called the incident "preventable accident," as he noted, "The passengers on Delta Flight 4819 had their lives forever changed having endured such a traumatic experience."

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating the incident, with the assistance of US investigators team and National Transportation Safety Board.

Notably, both the lawsuits came a week after Delta offered all the passengers $30,000 with "no string attached."

Ben Affleck 'casually dating' days after Jennifer Lopez divorce settlement

Ben Affleck 'casually dating' days after Jennifer Lopez divorce settlement
Prince Harry receives shocking update after Meghan Markle's heartfelt move

Prince Harry receives shocking update after Meghan Markle's heartfelt move
WhatsApp to roll out major update for managing home screen notifications

WhatsApp to roll out major update for managing home screen notifications
Gautam Adani faces massive wealth loss amid legal battles

Gautam Adani faces massive wealth loss amid legal battles
Gautam Adani faces massive wealth loss amid legal battles
Gautam Adani faces massive wealth loss amid legal battles
Theatre enthusiast unearths 119-year-old message in bottle
Theatre enthusiast unearths 119-year-old message in bottle
Gordon Ramsay amazed by Pakistani chef Maryam Ishtiaq’s tandoori chicken
Gordon Ramsay amazed by Pakistani chef Maryam Ishtiaq’s tandoori chicken
US to end TPS for 500,000 Haitians despite worsening crisis
US to end TPS for 500,000 Haitians despite worsening crisis
Sinn Féin boycotts White House St. Patrick’s day over Trump’s Gaza stance
Sinn Féin boycotts White House St. Patrick’s day over Trump’s Gaza stance
Train crash in Sri Lanka kills six elephants near wildlife sanctuary
Train crash in Sri Lanka kills six elephants near wildlife sanctuary
Elon Musk waves gifted chainsaw at CPAC, vows to slash bureaucracy
Elon Musk waves gifted chainsaw at CPAC, vows to slash bureaucracy
New Zealand’s 'living fossils' wins Bug of the Year in fierce competition
New Zealand’s 'living fossils' wins Bug of the Year in fierce competition
Micro artist sets Guinness World Record with tiny LEGO sculpture
Micro artist sets Guinness World Record with tiny LEGO sculpture
Top 5 easiest languages to learn for English speakers
Top 5 easiest languages to learn for English speakers
German court steps on Birkenstock sandals’ artistic claims
German court steps on Birkenstock sandals’ artistic claims
Modern car safety systems’ alarming 'blind spot' reveal
Modern car safety systems’ alarming 'blind spot' reveal