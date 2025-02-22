World

Theatre enthusiast unearths 119-year-old message in bottle

Mike Hume was on a tour of the King’s theatre restoration project when he made the surprising discovery

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 22, 2025
Theatre enthusiast unearths 119-year-old message in bottle
Theatre enthusiast unearths 119-year-old message in bottle 

During a special tour of Edinburgh’s King’s theatre, a theatre enthusiast named Mike Hume was surprised to discover a 119-year-old message in a bottle.

He made the discovery when he was 40 feet above the stage, reaching into a gap behind a crown-shaped decoration.

Mike, who had contributed to the theatre’s restoration was on a tour of the £40million restoration project when he made the surprising discovery.

Theatre enthusiast unearths 119-year-old message in bottle

He expressed, “It really was like a scene out of Indiana Jones. It was a bit damp and there was all this crumbly plaster and stuff in there - then my hand stumbled on this solid object and I pulled out this glass bottle."

Although the top of the bottle was sealed with plaster, Mike could still sea a not inside.

Using his phone, he took a photo of the folded note and managed to barely make out of the name “W S Cruikshank,” who was the contractor responsible for building the Edwardian theatre.

Since the theatre staff couldn’t open the bottle themselves, they sent it to specialists who carefully cut off the bottom to access the note.

Theatre enthusiast unearths 119-year-old message in bottle

The note inside the bottle had stuck together over time, so experts used special methods and chemicals to carefully separate it.

After a lot of careful work, experts were able to remove the note from inside the bottle.

The note contained a list of people who helped build theatre in 1906 .

The King’s Theatre was originally built in 1905 for £50,000. As part of the renovation, two lifts are being installed and staircases are being widened.

The auditorium is also being improved with the restoration of the back wall, a new control room and an upgraded lightning system in the gantry and a new ventilation system.

Ben Affleck 'casually dating' days after Jennifer Lopez divorce settlement

Ben Affleck 'casually dating' days after Jennifer Lopez divorce settlement
Prince Harry receives shocking update after Meghan Markle's heartfelt move

Prince Harry receives shocking update after Meghan Markle's heartfelt move
WhatsApp to roll out major update for managing home screen notifications

WhatsApp to roll out major update for managing home screen notifications
Gautam Adani faces massive wealth loss amid legal battles

Gautam Adani faces massive wealth loss amid legal battles
World's richest women with jaw-dropping net worth
World's richest women with jaw-dropping net worth
Gautam Adani faces massive wealth loss amid legal battles
Gautam Adani faces massive wealth loss amid legal battles
Delta Air Lines faces lawsuit after plane flipped over at Toronto airport
Delta Air Lines faces lawsuit after plane flipped over at Toronto airport
Gordon Ramsay amazed by Pakistani chef Maryam Ishtiaq’s tandoori chicken
Gordon Ramsay amazed by Pakistani chef Maryam Ishtiaq’s tandoori chicken
US to end TPS for 500,000 Haitians despite worsening crisis
US to end TPS for 500,000 Haitians despite worsening crisis
Sinn Féin boycotts White House St. Patrick’s day over Trump’s Gaza stance
Sinn Féin boycotts White House St. Patrick’s day over Trump’s Gaza stance
Train crash in Sri Lanka kills six elephants near wildlife sanctuary
Train crash in Sri Lanka kills six elephants near wildlife sanctuary
Elon Musk waves gifted chainsaw at CPAC, vows to slash bureaucracy
Elon Musk waves gifted chainsaw at CPAC, vows to slash bureaucracy
New Zealand’s 'living fossils' wins Bug of the Year in fierce competition
New Zealand’s 'living fossils' wins Bug of the Year in fierce competition
Micro artist sets Guinness World Record with tiny LEGO sculpture
Micro artist sets Guinness World Record with tiny LEGO sculpture
Top 5 easiest languages to learn for English speakers
Top 5 easiest languages to learn for English speakers
German court steps on Birkenstock sandals’ artistic claims
German court steps on Birkenstock sandals’ artistic claims