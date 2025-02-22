Trump dismisses top general CQ Brown amid military leadership overhaul 

US President Donald Trump has dismissed CQ Brown from his position as the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
This decision is part of a larger effort to reorganize the leadership within the US military, as per BBC.
Trump posted on his social media account, "I want to thank General Charles 'CQ' Brown for his over 40 years of service to our country.”
He stated that five other top officers were also being replaced.
Brown was the second Black officer to serve as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, a role in which he adviced both the president and the secretary of defence on national security matters.
As per the outlet, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and previously stated that Brown should be removed due to his too much focus on diversity, equity and inclusion programs in the military, which Hegseth viewed as overly “woke.”
Later on Friday, Hegseth announced the dismissal of two more high-ranking military officials.
Gen Brown was visiting troops at the southern US border about two hours before Trump publicly announced his departure.
There had been speculation throughout the week that the president might dismiss Brown, even though his term was supposed to continue for two years.
As per the reports, Trump announced his intention to nominate Air Force Lieutenant General Dan Caine as the new Chairman.
Caine is an experienced F-16 pilot and has most recently held the role of CIA Associate Director for Military Affairs.