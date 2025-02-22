Ashley St. Clair sues Elon Musk for sole custody of their infant son

Ashley St. Clair has taken legal action against Elon Musk, seeking to be the only legal guardian of their infant son.
As per multiple outlets, Ashley filed a legal petition for custody of her child in the New York Supreme Court on February 21.
In the petition, she stated that New York is the child’s home state.
A 26-year-old author claimed that Musk is the father of the child and as per the filing, the boy was born in September in the previous year.
She claims Musk was not present at the birth and has only met the child three times, with no role in his upbringing.
Ashley has filed both a paternity petition and a custody petition, despite claiming that Musk is the father of her child,
In the petition, she says that she and Musk began a romantic relationship 2 years ago and then conceived the child.
She also alleges that Musk acknowledged being the father in various written messages, including a text conversation after the child’s birth.
Ashley says she sent him a photo of herself and the baby, and Musk reportedly responded, "I look forward to seeing you and him this weekend.”
As per the reports, she also included a screenshot of this exchange as evidence in her petition.