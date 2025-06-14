US 250th anniversary military parade rehearsal draws comparisons to ‘Nazi’

US military parade rehearsal for the 250th anniversary has sparked outrage on social media.
According to Viral Times, a video of the upcoming military parade rehearsals in Washington DC has sparked a debate on social media as users draw comparisons with authoritarian regimes like the Nazis, the former Soviet Union (USSR) and North Korea.
The military parade proposed by US President Donald Trump to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the founding of America and Flag Day will fall on his 79th birthday.
The Republican president, while announcing the parade earlier this month, said, “We will celebrate a spectacular military parade in Washington, D.C., like no other... This parade salutes our soldiers' remarkable strength and unbeatable spirit.”
“Thundering tanks and breathtaking flyovers will roar through our capital city as nearly 7000 soldiers in historic uniforms from every major war since the Revolution join us for this once-in-a-lifetime celebration,” he added.
A total of 6,500 troops, 150 vehicles and 50 aircraft will parade around the National Mall on June 14.
From ‘authoritarian embarrassment’ to comparison with ‘Nazi’
The military parade rehearsal video quickly went viral on social media and sparked a debate.
A user wrote, “I don’t even recognise the country I fought for anymore. This s**t is depressing. We look like North Korea, the USSR, and Nazi Germany.”
“Washington DC looking like Red Square. What an authoritarian embarrassment these people are,” another added.
Meanwhile, some of the users praised the move, saying, “Army veterans across the country will be tuning in to commemorate the 250 years of this great institution that is larger and more storied than any individual politician or party."
Some of the users urged that America should be proud of its Army, the "backbone of our republic and the largest of the armed services."
Notably, it will be the first military parade in the capital since 1991’s Victory Celebration.