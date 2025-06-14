World

US 250th anniversary military parade rehearsal draws comparisons to ‘Nazi’

Trump’s proposed military parade rehearsal becomes ‘authoritarian embarrassment’ for Americans

  • by Web Desk
  • |
US 250th anniversary military parade rehearsal draws comparisons to ‘Nazi’
US 250th anniversary military parade rehearsal draws comparisons to ‘Nazi’

US military parade rehearsal for the 250th anniversary has sparked outrage on social media.

According to Viral Times, a video of the upcoming military parade rehearsals in Washington DC has sparked a debate on social media as users draw comparisons with authoritarian regimes like the Nazis, the former Soviet Union (USSR) and North Korea.

The military parade proposed by US President Donald Trump to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the founding of America and Flag Day will fall on his 79th birthday.

The Republican president, while announcing the parade earlier this month, said, “We will celebrate a spectacular military parade in Washington, D.C., like no other... This parade salutes our soldiers' remarkable strength and unbeatable spirit.”

“Thundering tanks and breathtaking flyovers will roar through our capital city as nearly 7000 soldiers in historic uniforms from every major war since the Revolution join us for this once-in-a-lifetime celebration,” he added.

A total of 6,500 troops, 150 vehicles and 50 aircraft will parade around the National Mall on June 14.

From ‘authoritarian embarrassment’ to comparison with ‘Nazi’

The military parade rehearsal video quickly went viral on social media and sparked a debate.

A user wrote, “I don’t even recognise the country I fought for anymore. This s**t is depressing. We look like North Korea, the USSR, and Nazi Germany.”

“Washington DC looking like Red Square. What an authoritarian embarrassment these people are,” another added.

Meanwhile, some of the users praised the move, saying, “Army veterans across the country will be tuning in to commemorate the 250 years of this great institution that is larger and more storied than any individual politician or party."

Some of the users urged that America should be proud of its Army, the "backbone of our republic and the largest of the armed services."

Notably, it will be the first military parade in the capital since 1991’s Victory Celebration.

Ivanka Trump marks major celebration with dad's critic
Ivanka Trump marks major celebration with dad's critic
First Daughter of the US Ivanka Trump celebrated her brother-in-law's birthday in an iconic restaurant in New York City
San Antonio floods: At least 11 dead as missing people number remains unknown
San Antonio floods: At least 11 dead as missing people number remains unknown
First responders have rescued dozens of people in San Antonio flooding as an unconfirmed number remain missing
Air India crash: Black box recovered as mystery deepens
Air India crash: Black box recovered as mystery deepens
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) was able to recover the black box within 28 hours
UK’s lost man-made island back to life again after 50 years
UK’s lost man-made island back to life again after 50 years
This island was built as part of a major plan to collect fresh water from nearby rivers
Gold toilet theft: Two jailed after £4.8m artwork vanishes from Blenheim Palace
Gold toilet theft: Two jailed after £4.8m artwork vanishes from Blenheim Palace
The artwork, named America, was extremely valuable and had only been on display for two days before it was stolen
Air India flight crash: Heavy traffic saves woman’s life by just 10 minutes
Air India flight crash: Heavy traffic saves woman’s life by just 10 minutes
A British citizen named Vishwashkumar Ramesh survived the plane crash with minor injuries
UK weather: Amber warning issued as thunderstorms set to strike tonight
UK weather: Amber warning issued as thunderstorms set to strike tonight
A yellow weather warning has also been given for a larger part of southern England including London
First millennial saint: Pope Leo confirms canonisation date
First millennial saint: Pope Leo confirms canonisation date
Italian teen to embrace Sainthood under the papacy of Pope Leo XIV
Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand amid bomb threat
Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand amid bomb threat
The bomb threat came a day after an Air India flight AI-171 crashed near Ahmedabad's airport, killing 241 people
Air India plane crash: Sole survivor issues first statement after shocking incident
Air India plane crash: Sole survivor issues first statement after shocking incident
Air India plane crashed seconds after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport, claiming 241 lives
North Korean women seek fundamental rights in subtle move
North Korean women seek fundamental rights in subtle move
Women in the North Korea's capital are fighting against gender norms as they try to get basic rights
Spanish PM Sánchez apologizes to nation for corruption involving close aide
Spanish PM Sánchez apologizes to nation for corruption involving close aide
Spanish opposition leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo calls for Pedro Sánchez's resignation after corruption scandal