Emma Raducanu overcome with emotions as she reunites with dad in London

British tennis player Emma Raducanu broke down into tears as she reunited with her father in London after the Dubai stalker incident.
According to Sportskeeda, after a distressing incident at the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championship, the 22-year-old returned to the family, but this time her homecoming was far from happy as she managed to overcome her emotions at Heathrow Airport after meeting her father.
Raducanu suffered a 7-6(6), 6-4 loss to Karolina Muchova in the second round of the WTA 1000 event in Dubai. During the match, the Brits got panicked after spotting “fixated behaviour” of an alleged stalker who approached her a day earlier in the stands.
She quickly went to the umpire before bursting into tears, told her about the “fixated behaviour,” and hid behind her chair.
Raducanu’s coaching team member Roman Kelecic disclosed the details of the incident, saying, “He approached her, started obsessively hugging her, taking pictures with her, in short, he didn't leave her alone, and then Emma called me in a great panic for help. This was the only moment during the tournament when none of us from the team was with Emma."
He told Croatian portal Net.hr., “The most frightening thing about it all is that he was obviously monitoring her movements the whole time and that he had a plan for how and when he would try to get to her.”
Notably, the man was later removed from the stands and was banned from all WTA tour-level events.