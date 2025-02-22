Germophobic US President Donald Trump has replaced his 145-year-old Oval Office table following Elon Musk’s son X Æ A-Xii wiping his finger on the table after picking his nose.
According to NDTV, Trump, who previously called himself a germophobic, shared a picture of the iconic White House Oval Office table used by numerous past presidents on his social media platform Truth Social and announced that he is replacing it for a “temporary change.”
He wrote, “A president, after the election, gets a choice of 1 in 7 desks. This desk, the “C&O,” which is also very well known and was used by President George H.W. Bush and others, has been temporarily installed in the White House while the Resolute Desk is being lightly refinished, a very important job. This is a beautiful but temporary replacement!”
The 78-year-old talked about Tesla owner’s son, X, visiting, but netizens have linked the replacement with the unforgettable visit.
Moreover, as per the White House, the Resolute Desk, made of oak timbers from the British ship H.M.S. Resolute, was gifted by Queen Victoria in 1880 as a token of “goodwill and friendship” to President Rutherford B. Hayes.
Since then, every sitting president has used this table except Lyndon B. Johnson, Richard Nixon, and Gerald Ford (from 1964 to 1977).
Notably, the table was first brought to the Oval Office in 1961 at the request of President John F. Kennedy.