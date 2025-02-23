Melania Trump attends White House annual dinner after month-long break

First Lady Melania Trump returns to Washington, DC, for the first time after attending husband Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony.
According to CNN, after a four-week absence from the White House, US President Donald Trump’s wife, the first lady, returned to the White House on Saturday, February 22, 2025, to attend the US governors annual dinner and reception.
In a brief remark to the governors during the reception, Trump, while sitting near his wife, said, “She worked very hard on making sure that everything was beautiful. And she’s very good at that.”
As per the report, it seems that the first lady is not too interested in spending time in the White House and prefers to keep a low profile, as she has not spent significant time there since the Republican president took the oath of office for the second time on January 20, 2025.
Moreover, during the interview with Fox News in January 2025, when Ainsley Earhardt asked her how she is planning to spend her time, she said, “I will be in the White House. And, you know, when I need to be in New York, I will be in New York. When I need to be in Palm Beach, I will be in Palm Beach.”
She continued, “But my first priority is, you know, to be a mom, to be a first lady, to be a wife, and once we are in on January 20, you serve the country.”
Furthermore, Melania is currently preparing the White House for the visitor as per her promise last week to reopen the historic presidential house for public tours.