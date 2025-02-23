Pope Francis speaks from hospital bed amid critical health update

World

Pope Francis is battling double pneumonia at Gemelli hospital in Rome

  by Web Desk
  • |
  February 23, 2025
Pope Francis sent a message from the hospital bed after a concerning health update.

According to Sky News, the pope, who missed the second consecutive weekly prayers, shared an update from the hospital bed on Sunday, February 23, 2025, after reports about critical health conditions.

In a message released by the Vatican, the pope said, “I am confidently continuing my hospitalisation at the Gemelli Hospital, carrying on with the necessary treatment; and rest is also part of the therapy!”

“I sincerely thank the doctors and health workers of this hospital for the attention they are showing me and the dedication with which they carry out their service among the sick,” he added.

The 88-year-old also thanked all the people who sent him many messages of affection and prayers of comfort from all around the world. He also expressed that he had been especially “struck” by the letters and drawings of the children.

At the end of the message, he asked all of the people to pray for him.

Moreover, Vatican sources on Sunday informed that Francis who is admitted at the Gemelli hospital in Rome is still receiving a high flow of oxygen but has not suffered from any further crisis.

The sources further added that he is eating normally and the clinical tests are ongoing.

Notably, Francis was admitted to the hospital on February 14, 2025, is currently battling double pneumonia, and it is feared that the infection could spread and cause sepsis.

