India beats Pakistan in Champions Trophy clash: Key moments of match

India has beaten rival Pakistan in the high-voltage 2025 Champions Trophy clash.
According to Al Jazeera, in the most anticipated match of the tournament, India on Sunday, February 23, 2025, beat Pakistan by six wickets to top the points table with four points.
The star batsman of team India, Virat Kohli showed his phenomenal skills and scored an unbeaten century that guided India to claimed a comfortable win over Pakistan.
Kohli, who regained his form in the most important match, said, “It feels good to bat in that manner, especially in such an important game, where a spot for semis was there to be taken. I had to control the middle overs and not take risks against the spinners while taking on the pacers. I was happy with the template. It’s how I play in ODIs.”
“I have a decent understanding of my game over the years. It is about keeping the outside noise and distractions away. I try to stay in my space as much as possible. Take care of my energy levels and thoughts. It is easy for me to get pulled into the frenzy of games like this,” he further added.