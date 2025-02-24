Venus Williams denies tennis comeback despite Indian Wells announcement

Venus Williams has denied all the reports and the official wild card announcement from Indian Wells, claiming that she is not making a comeback.
According to Sportskeeda, Serena Williams sister Venus shut down all the rumors that he is returning back to the game with Indian Wells in March 2025, at the age of 44-year-old.
Despite the official announcement of the lineup from the tournament, American tennis player during an appearance on the Tennis Weekly Podcast revealed that she has not accepted the Indian Wells offer and the reports of her comeback are “not true.”
She further added that she was training and trying to keep in shape to make a comeback in the near future.
The seven-time Grand Slam winner's statement has sparked reactions from several fans and the tennis community, who questioned the miscommunication between the player and tournament officials.
A user wrote, “Weird situation… She was officially announced even by the tournament itself. Wonder where the communication gap happened.”
“Now Miss Vee, the author of the story, was the tournament themselves," the third one penned.
Notably, Venus has not played any tournament for nearly a year since losing in the first round of the Miami Open in March 2024.