Sigma BF camera launch date, design, resolution, storage and more

Sigma is coming out with a minimalist design to encourage people to focus on photography rather than the complexity of the device.
As reported by Fstoppers, on Monday, February 24, the Sigma BF, a 24.6 MP full frame mirror-less camera, has been introduced to help bring back the focus on the art of picture taking.
The new gadget is expected to change the way modern cameras are built forever.
Here are some key features that you should know about Sigma BF:
Design
Sigma BF has a body of 5.1 by 2.9 by 1.4 inches and weighs around 13.7 ounces (388 grams).
The company has removed all the complex structure from camera to minimise distraction, allowing the artist to "focus on the joy of photography."
To bring back the focus on the art, Sigma shared that it created a clear, simple, a completely new user interface (UI) that makes Sigma BF stands out among other modern cameras.
Sigma BF control
The camera’s latest control consists of a single dial and three haptic feedback buttons, while the setting would be accessible through the touch interface.
BF also allows direct control over aperture, ISO, shutter speed, colour mode, and exposure compensation.
Imaging and Video Capabilities
The Sigma BF is able to provide high resolution and wide dynamic range, it also has subject tracking, which supports human and animal detection.
For video-graphers, the BF offers 6K video recording and L-log support, allowing for high-resolution capture.
Sigma BF storage
The camera also eliminates the need for SD cards as it has the internal storage of 230 GB, which is capable of holding over 4,300 uncompressed raw images, 14,000 JPEG files, or 2.5 hours of high-quality video.
Some other important specifications that would make Sigma BF your next big purchase are:
Sensor: The camera has a 35.9mm x 23.9 mm CMOS
Resolution: It offers up to 24.6 MP resolution, which is more than enough for majority of the photographers
Shutter Speed: 1/25,600 sec to 30 sec
Connectivity: Sigma BF can support headphones and microphones, USB-C (10 Gbps)
Colour Modes: It has 13 presets including Standard, Calm, Teal, Monochrome, and Rich
Launch date
The Sigma BF is supposed to hit the markets in April 2025, and will be available in black and silver.
However, the exact launch date is yet to be disclosed.