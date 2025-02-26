Qatar Airways flight turns into nightmare as passengers sit next to dead body

A couple was “forced” to sit next to a dead body on a long-haul Qatar Airways flight.
According to Sky News, a couple named travelling from Melbourne to Doha, en route to Italy, were forced to sit next to the dead body for about four hours after a woman collapsed near their row.
An Australian couple, Mitchell Ring and Jennifer Colin, revealed that they were forced to sit next to a blanket-draped corpse after a passenger collapsed after walking out of the toilet about 10 hours into the journey during a 14-hour-long flight.
Mr. Ring told A Current Affair program, “Unfortunately the lady couldn't be saved, which was pretty heartbreaking to watch. They tried to wheel her up towards business class, but she was quite a large lady, and they couldn't get her through the aisle."
The flight attendant then put the woman in one of the spare seats with the couple, who were the only passengers in a row of four seats.
Ring, while sharing more details of the incident, said that when the flight attendant asked him if he could move over, he agreed, and then they placed the body on the seat where he was sitting.
He revealed that there were few empty seats nearby, but the crew did not offer them to move and even asked them to stay on the seat after landing while the medical team removed the blankets covering the deceased woman.
Moreover, Qatar Airways later in a statement apologised to the couple for the inconvenience or distress and asserted that they are in the process of contacting passengers in line with our policies and procedures.