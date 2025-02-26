Pope Francis shares positive health update amid hospital stay 

Pope Francis receives positive health update on the 13th day of his hospital stay.
As reported by NBC, the 88-year-old was resting well on Wednesday morning as he continued to receive care at Rome’s Gemelli hospital for double pneumonia.
"The pope passed a peaceful night and is resting," the Vatican shared in a morning update.
Pope is to remain admitted in the hospital, as he continues to receive treatment for critical respirator and kidney conditions.
The Vatican did not provide any further update on the 266th pope's condition but had shared with the devotees that he is resting well and has shown a slight improvement.
On Tuesday, February 25, it was revealed that pope had resumed some of his work and was eating normally, despite remaining in serious condition.
The critically-ill Pope Francis met Vatican secretary of state to approve new decrees for possible saints, and has been overlooking some major governing decisions
Francis was admitted to the Gemelli hospital on February 14, 2025, after complaining of breathing problems for several days, where he was eventually diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs.
Amid his health battle, hundreds of people have been joining a nightly mass in St. Peter’s Square to pray for the religious leader of 1.4 billion Catholics.
The people of Rome are expected to gather daily to recite the Rosary and pray for the Pope’s health.