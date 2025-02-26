King Felipe celebrates big milestone in new royal engagement

King Felipe celebrated a big milestone in his solo royal engagement without Queen Letizia.
On Thursday, the Spanish monarch marked the 50th anniversary of the ICEX Spain Export and Investment business internationalization scholarship program.
Felipe visited the Reina Sofía National Art Center Museum and met the faculty.
Due to the prestigious scholarship provided by the Spanish government, around "9,000 young people" excelled in their careers.
The Royal Family posted the pictures from Felipe’s public appearance and captioned it, “This afternoon, the King presided over the 50th anniversary of the ICEX Spain Export and Investment business internationalization scholarship program at the Reina Sofía National Art Center Museum.”
“Since its creation in 1975, this program has provided more than 9,000 young people with the opportunity to develop their careers in international markets and contribute to the internationalization of the Spanish economy,” the statement further read.
His majesty wore a classic black fit stripe formal two piece suit to attend the special event.
In one frame, the King of Spain can be seen delivering a speech on the podium.
While concluding the important event, Felipe greeted the management of the program and met attendees.