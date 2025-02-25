Russia hails US ‘balanced’ stance on Ukraine in UN resolution

Russia welcomed the United States “much more balanced” stance on Ukraine after it voted against the UN resolution.
According to Reuters, the Kremlin on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, praised the US stance on Ukraine after the United Nations Security Council adopted America’s drafted resolution that shows a neutral position on the conflict.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, “We see that the United States is taking a much more balanced position, which really helps the efforts aimed at resolving the conflict in Ukraine. We certainly welcome this. We believe that such a balanced position speaks of a real desire to contribute to a settlement."
Moreover, this came after the US on Monday, February 24, 2025, avoided condemnation of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and voted with Russia at the United Nations General Assembly.
Later, the Security Council backed the US resolution calling to end the war without blaming Russia as an invader.
The UN voting on the third anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine war highlighted the big shift in the US government's stance on war since President Donald Trump took office for the second time in January 2025.
It has also exposed the tension between the US and its European allies, like Britain and France, who decided not to vote on a resolution supported by Russia and China.