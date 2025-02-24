World

150,000 Canadians sign petition to revoke Elon Musk's citizenship

Elon Musk has Canadian citizenship through his Regina native, Saskatchewan-born mother

  February 24, 2025
Tens of thousands of Canadians have signed a petition to revoke Elon Musk’s citizenship, accusing him of being a threat to national sovereignty.

According to CBC, New Democratic Party member of Parliament Charlie Angus has demanded that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revoke the tech billionaire dual-citizenship status and Canadian passport through an electronic petition.

The parliamentary e-petition accused the richest person in the world of "using his wealth and power" in US President Donald Trump’s administration to influence Canadian elections.

The petition also alleged him for engaging in "activities that go against the national interest of Canada. He has now become a member of a foreign government that is attempting to erase Canadian sovereignty.”

Moreover, the online petition initiated by Qualia Reed will be presented to the House of Commons as it has gained over 500 signatures once the new session begins.

The e-petition started collecting signatures on Thursday, February 20, 2025, and by late Sunday, February 23, 2025, it has collected more than 157,000 signatures.

Furthermore, Canada’s House of Commons is scheduled to resume sessions on March 24, 2025, whereas the signing period for Reed’s petition is on January 20, 2026.

