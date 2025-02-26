Entertainment

Justin Bieber drops fun-filled video after responding to drug allegations

Justin Bieber took a humorous dig at ongoing drug allegations with cheeky video.

The Yummy crooner took to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, February 25, to drop a fun-filled video of himself while giving a befitting response to the trolls who have been criticizing the singer for allegedly consuming drugs.

In the viral video clip, the father-of-one was heard rapping about being "high," seemingly a subtle response to the ongoing speculations.

Justin, who will turn 31 on March 1, was singing, "I fly like a fly guy, I fly high like a bagpipe, I go high like a bad guy." He sang a fun-filled song alongside his close pal, who was smoking a cigarette.

As the two-time Grammy-winning artist's post gained popularity on social media, several fans showered their praises on the musician for randomly showcasing his great rapping skills, with one commenting, "I’m so desperate for new music i’ll take anything at this point like this gold right now !!!!!!! GO BIEBS."

While many sarcastically complimented his sense of humour, another admirer penned, "Hahaha that wasn't the comeback I was expecting, but it's all right!"

This post from Justin came after his representatives issued a press release, addressing the drug accusations surrounding the Sorry hitmaker.

As reported by Rolling Stone, the Baby singer's team denied the drug rumours on Monday, February 24, by releasing a brief statement in which they urged his fans to refrain from spreading such bogus information.

"It shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive," the statement reads. 

On professional front, Justin Bieber is reportedly working on a new album and is planning to break his musical hiatus in 2025. 

As of now, the critically known singer's representatives have not confirmed his musical comeback. 

