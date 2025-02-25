World

Chinese netizens flock to 'Puppy Mountain' after picture goes viral

Chinese people have discovered an adorable tourist spot in the city of Yichang

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 25, 2025
China has found a new tourist attraction after a photo posted on Valentine’s Day went viral on the internet.

As per Associated Press report, a Shanghai-based designer, Guo Qingshan, shared a post of a riverside with the caption "Puppy Mountain," creating buzz in the Chinese media.

Guo discovered the puppy shape of the mountain while reviewing the pictures from his January hike at his hometown, Yichang, which is located in central China’s Hubei province.

"It was so magical and cute, I was so excited and happy when I discovered it," the designer noted as he gushed over the mountain shape.

Guo continued his admiration for mother-nature and added, "The puppy’s posture is like it’s drinking water, or it’s looking at some fish. It also looks like it’s quietly protecting the Yangtze River."

The pictures posted on the Chinese social media app Xiaohongshu first garnered attention all over the internet, receiving over 120,000 likes within 10 days.

After the post went viral, many people travelled to Yichang to witness the "Puppy-Mountain," with some even bringing their own dogs to take adorable snaps.

