Sports

Diana Taurasi calls it quits after historic WNBA career

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 26, 2025
Diana Taurasi announced her retirement from basketball after a decorated 20-year Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) career.

According to CNN, the legendary woman basketball player called it quits on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at the age of 42 years.

One of the greatest players of all time and leading WNBA scorers with 10,646 points, almost 3,000 more than second place. Tina Charles said, “Mentally and physically, I’m just full. That’s probably the best way I can describe it. I’m full, and I’m happy.”

In an exclusive interview with Time, she asserted, “My scoring record, or the six gold medals, someone’s going to come around that has the same hunger, the same addiction to basketball, and put those records in a different way, a different name. That’s what sports is all about. That’s going to be fun to watch. Hopefully not soon.”

She remained loyal to the Phoenix Mercury throughout her career and helped the team in all three of its WNBA championships in 2007, 2009, and 2014.

Taurasi was also a member of the US women’s national basketball teams that won six out of six Olympic gold medals between 2004 and 2024. This means that she has more gold medals than any other basketball player in Olympic history.

