Entertainment

Taylor Swift supports heartbroken Travis Kelce after 2025 Super Bowl loss

NFL athlete Travis Kelce and popstar Taylor Swift began dating in September 2023

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 26, 2025
Taylor Swift supports heartbroken Travis Kelce after 2025 Super Bowl loss
Taylor Swift supports heartbroken Travis Kelce after 2025 Super Bowl loss  

Travis Kelce revealed how his popstar girlfriend, Taylor Swift, backed him after he lost the 2025 Super Bowl trophy.

In a conversation with his brother, Jason Kelce, during the New Heights podcast on Wednesday, February 26, the NFL athlete shared that the 14-time Grammy-winning artist’s superhit music helps in dealing with the loss.

During the show, Travis was asked by his elder brother if he listens to "sad music" when he feels low and lethargic, to which the Kansas City Chiefs tight end responded, "Jason, the only way you can find yourself in the light is to find yourself in the dark first. Right."

"I listen to music that is very telling of my mood, I just listen to Taylor's music, she has something for everything," Travis confessed.

In the latest episode of the podcast, Jason also gushed about the Bad Blood singer's music, saying, "That's fair. That's a good point. No matter what mood, you can find some Taylor music."

The high-profile pair, who began dating in September 2023, has shown support for each other during their significant events, whether it is Taylor Swift's Eras Tour or Travis Kelce's NFL series. 

The 35-year-old renowned musician was last seen at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on February 9 to support her current love interest for the 2025 Super Bowl match, which he lost against the Philadelphia Eagles. 

Queen Máxima gets emotional on her last day of U.S tour

Queen Máxima gets emotional on her last day of U.S tour
Blake Lively joins Anna Kendrick for ‘Another Simple Favor’

Blake Lively joins Anna Kendrick for ‘Another Simple Favor’

Sarah Ferguson shares ‘support’ message amid Prince Andrew, Charles’ feud

Sarah Ferguson shares ‘support’ message amid Prince Andrew, Charles’ feud
Trump confirms ‘very big’ mineral ‘agreement’ with Ukraine

Trump confirms ‘very big’ mineral ‘agreement’ with Ukraine
Blake Lively joins Anna Kendrick for ‘Another Simple Favor’
Blake Lively joins Anna Kendrick for ‘Another Simple Favor’
‘Gossip Girl’ star Michelle Trachtenberg dies at 39
‘Gossip Girl’ star Michelle Trachtenberg dies at 39
Taylor Swift earns Frances Tiafoe’s ‘respect’ with her tennis knowledge
Taylor Swift earns Frances Tiafoe’s ‘respect’ with her tennis knowledge
Karla Sofía Gascón skips Oscar nominees dinner amid racist remarks drama
Karla Sofía Gascón skips Oscar nominees dinner amid racist remarks drama
Charli XCX achieves big milestone after Grammy 2025 record
Charli XCX achieves big milestone after Grammy 2025 record
Kanye West reacts to Kardashian’s diss track 'Carnival'
Kanye West reacts to Kardashian’s diss track 'Carnival'
Ryan Reynolds faces shocking accusation from 'Boltneck' co-star
Ryan Reynolds faces shocking accusation from 'Boltneck' co-star
‘You’ season 5 teaser: Joe Goldberg reveals what fans can expect in finale
‘You’ season 5 teaser: Joe Goldberg reveals what fans can expect in finale
Justin Bieber drops fun-filled video after responding to drug allegations
Justin Bieber drops fun-filled video after responding to drug allegations
Paris Hilton rings in 44 with adorable snaps of kids Phoenix & London
Paris Hilton rings in 44 with adorable snaps of kids Phoenix & London
Celine Dion honors Roberta Flack with touching tribute following her death
Celine Dion honors Roberta Flack with touching tribute following her death
Jennifer Lopez pens heart-wrenching note after Ben Affleck split: 'Still in shock'
Jennifer Lopez pens heart-wrenching note after Ben Affleck split: 'Still in shock'