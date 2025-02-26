Taylor Swift supports heartbroken Travis Kelce after 2025 Super Bowl loss  

Travis Kelce revealed how his popstar girlfriend, Taylor Swift, backed him after he lost the 2025 Super Bowl trophy.
In a conversation with his brother, Jason Kelce, during the New Heights podcast on Wednesday, February 26, the NFL athlete shared that the 14-time Grammy-winning artist’s superhit music helps in dealing with the loss.
During the show, Travis was asked by his elder brother if he listens to "sad music" when he feels low and lethargic, to which the Kansas City Chiefs tight end responded, "Jason, the only way you can find yourself in the light is to find yourself in the dark first. Right."
"I listen to music that is very telling of my mood, I just listen to Taylor's music, she has something for everything," Travis confessed.
In the latest episode of the podcast, Jason also gushed about the Bad Blood singer's music, saying, "That's fair. That's a good point. No matter what mood, you can find some Taylor music."
The high-profile pair, who began dating in September 2023, has shown support for each other during their significant events, whether it is Taylor Swift's Eras Tour or Travis Kelce's NFL series.
The 35-year-old renowned musician was last seen at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on February 9 to support her current love interest for the 2025 Super Bowl match, which he lost against the Philadelphia Eagles.