Elon Musk tops ‘super-billionaires’ list with jaw-dropping net worth

Elon Musk ranks first on the super-billionaires index!
Musk has a net worth of $419.4 billion and his fortune is more than two million times greater than the wealth of an average American family, as per the report by WSJ.
Recently, the increasing number of billionaires has led to the creation of a special category called “super-billionaires” which includes individuals with a net worth of $50 billion or more.
Musk is one of the 24 people who belong to this elite category. Among them, 16 individual have reached centi-billionaire status, each with a net worth of at least $100 billion.
Data from Altrata shows that super-billionaires now hold over 16% of all billionaire wealth.
The increasing number of ultra-wealthy individuals led to significant growth especially in real estate.
These billionaires are buying large portfolios of expensive properties across the globe.
The growing wealth of super-billionaires is reshaping luxury real estate markets in cities like New York, Miami, Palm Beach, Los Angeles and Aspen, as per Business Strandards.
These areas are experiencing a rise in ultra-modern skyscrapers and custom-built mansions designed for billionaires, along with a surge in home sales worth hundreds of million of dollars.